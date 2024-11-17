Home > Entertainment Jessica Simpson's Net Worth Explored Amid Divorce Rumors Does Jessica Simpson have a prenup? By Anna Quintana Published Nov. 17 2024, 10:41 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

While she seems like a dumb blonde, Jessica Simpson's net worth is proof she is the complete opposite. Jessica got her start as a singer, and quickly gained fame thanks to hits such as "I Wanna Love You Forever." She went on to become a household name thanks to her reality show alongside then-husband Nick Lachey.

However, it was her fashion line that took her net worth to a whole other level, and at its peak, it was reported that Jessica's eponymous lifestyle brand was valued at $1 billion. So, how much is Jessica worth today — and does she have a prenup in place to protect her assets?

Source: Instagram

Jessica Simpson is worth an estimated $200 million.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jessica is worth $200 million thanks to her line of popular clothing, shoes, perfume, and more. In 2015 Jessica sold a majority stake of her company to Sequential Brands for $117 million. However, Sequential filed for bankruptcy in 2021, and Jessica was able to reacquire her brand and is now the full owner.

Jessica Simpson Singer and fashion designer Net worth: $200 million Jessica Simpson is a singer and fashion designer who launched her Jessica Simpson Collection in 2005. She is also an actress and has starred in movies such as The Dukes of Hazzard and Employee of the Month. Full Name: Jessica Ann Simpson Birthdate: July 10, 1980 Birthplace: Abilene, Texas Married: Eric Johnson (2014), Nick Lachey (2002-2006) Kids: 3

"After 16 years in business, I feel ready to meet this next exciting phase with open arms. I know the sky is the limit when my mom, our incredible team, and I lock into our customers completely," she told Footwear News at the time adding it meant the "absolute world to me to be able to take over complete ownership of my brand."

Thanks to her success as an entrepreneur, Jessica has been able to focus on being a wife and a mother to her three kids, Maxwell, Ace, and Birdie. Jessica has been married to her husband Eric Johnson since 2014.

Does Jessica Simpson have a prenup?

In November 2024, it was reported that Jessica and her husband Eric are living separately and on the verge of divorce. "Jessica is heartbroken," a source told Us Weekly. "[It was] not an easy decision for her." With a possible second divorce on the horizon, fans are hopeful that Jessica learned her lesson from her first divorce and has a prenup in place.

Jessica has opened up about her split from Nick Lachey and revealed that she was offended when he asked her to sign a prenup. "I wish I would have signed a prenup," she told Dr. Oz in 2020. "And that's the funny thing is that Nick wanted me to sign a prenup, but I was, like, so offended."

Source: MEGA

She continued, "I was like, ‘We're going to be together for the rest of our lives. We're saying our vows to God and in front of all of our family and friends. Like, this never gonna end.' And, we didn't sign a prenup." In fact, Jessica ended up paying Nick in their divorce settlement.