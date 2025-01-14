Jessica Simpson Confirmed Split From Husband Eric Johnson Amid Divorce Rumors Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson got married in 2014. By Chrissy Bobic Published Jan. 14 2025, 7:06 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@jessicasimpson

After 10 years of marriage, Jessica Simpson confirmed her split with former NFL tight end Eric Johnson. The couple shares three children. Prior to Jessica's confirmation of the split, there had been rumors that a breakup was on the horizon. Now, fans want to know if Jessica and Eric are headed for divorce, or if the separation is temporary. So, why did the pair split up, and what have they said about their relationship?

Jessica and Eric met in 2010, and got engaged about six months later. However, they didn't actually get married until 2014. They welcomed their two oldest children prior to their wedding. Their third child was born in 2019. As they navigate their split and whatever comes next, both Jessica and Eric seem intent on doing what's best for their shared children.

Did Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson get divorced?

On Jan. 13, 2025, Jessica confirmed the split to People. She shared that she and Eric had been living separately for some time already, and that they made the mutual decision for the benefit of their family. She did not confirm an actual divorce or anything else permanent, but some fans believe that may be next for the pair as they continue to live separately and co-parent their children.

"Eric and I have been living separately, navigating a painful situation in our marriage," Jessica told the outlet in a statement. "Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them. We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way, and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family."

The separation isn't too much of a shock for some fans who have followed Jessica closely on social media. Many noticed her lack of personal posts about her husband in late 2024, and some wondered if it meant they were on the outs. As of now, Jessica has not confirmed that she and Eric are getting divorced or that either of them have filed for a permanent split. But that continues to be at the center of the speculation following the news of their separation.

How did Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson meet?

Jessica's first very public relationship and breakup was with ex-husband Nick Lachey. After they split up in 2006, Jessica experienced some other public relationships, like the one she had with fellow singer John Mayer, and also her Employee of the Month co-star Dane Cook. But in 2010, she took herself off the market after she met Eric through mutual friends. They even got engaged mere months after they started dating.