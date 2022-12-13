Is Bradford Barton From 'Welcome to Chippendales' a Real Person? What to Know

Welcome to Chippendales stars Kumail Nanjiani as Steve and Murray Bartlett as Nick De Noia, the Chippendales choreographer. Throughout the series, fans can see the tension build up between Steve and Nick due to their differing visions for Chippendales. However, Nick’s luck changes on the show when he meets a handsome, wealthy investor, Bradford Barton (Andrew Rannells).

Bradford eventually helped Nick expand Chippendales, but those following along with the story want to know if the character exists.