Yes, Chippendales Is Still Doing Shows in Las Vegas!

Come on over Gen Z, and let us tell you tale. Before there was Channing Tatum and Magic Mike, or even Thunder Down Under, there was a little-known club known as Chippendales where women would go to, well, watch nearly naked men dance in bow ties. And now you can learn all about it on Hulu's new series, Welcome to Chippendales.

Unlike Magic Mike though, Welcome to Chippendales is actually based on the origin story of its founder Somen "Steve" Banerjee, played by the hilarious Kumail Nanjiani. But is the real Chippendales still in business? Let's find out!