Hulu's 'Welcome to Chippendales' Was Based on a True Story, but Was Any of It Scripted?

Hulu’s newest miniseries Welcome to Chippendales tells the scandalous tale of the making of Chippendales, the famed male revue group.

In the series, actor Kumail Nanjiani portrays the character Somen “Steve” Banerjee, an Indian immigrant who came to the states to chase the American dream, which arguably he achieved, just not in the way one would have expected. Steve went on to helm the world’s greatest male-stripping empire, but things shortly turned awry.