From creator Robert Siegel — who also created true-crime series Pam & Tommy — Welcome to Chippendales centers on the lesser-known tale of the titular exotic male dance revue.

Furthermore, it "tells the outrageous story of Somen 'Steve' Banerjee (Kumail Nanjiani), an Indian immigrant who became the unlikely founder of the world’s greatest male-stripping empire — and let nothing stand in his way in the process."