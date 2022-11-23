Irene Banerjee Inherited the Chippendales Franchise in 1994 — What Happened to Her?

Hulu's sensational scripted true-crime series Welcome to Chippendales highlights the legendary 1980s rise and bloody 1990s fall of Chippendales. While Oscar nominee Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick) portrays Steve, Tony winner Annaleigh Ashford (B Positive) plays his shy accountant wife, Irene Banerjee — and she does so with gentle warmth and brazen confidence.

Though we know Irene is loyal, sweet, and self-assured in the series, who was she in real life? And what happened to her?