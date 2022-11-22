Who Was Dorothy Stratten? The True Story Behind the Murder of a Canadian 'Playboy' Playmate

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Episode 1 of Welcome to Chippendales.

From creator Robert Siegel, Hulu's explosive scripted true-crime miniseries Welcome to Chippendales highlights the fruitful rise and calamitous fall of male strip club franchise Chippendales.

Oscar nominee Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick) stars as Somen "Steve" Banerjee, the company's innovative, status-obsessed founder who stopped at nothing to achieve success. As detailed in shocking '90s headlines, Steve's world eventually found itself embroiled in arson and murder-for-hire plots.