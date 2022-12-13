'Welcome to Chippendales': What to Know About the Episode Release Schedule

Another day, another true-crime drama series — but Hulu’s Welcome to Chippendales is unlike any we’ve seen before.

Featuring male strippers, murder, and a whole lot of money, the series tells the real-life story of Somen "Steve" Banerjee — the founder of the exotic dance club. Starring alongside Kumail Nanjiani, who plays Banerjee, is Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus), Annaleigh Ashford (American Crime Story), and Juliette Lewis (Yellowjackets).