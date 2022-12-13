'Welcome to Chippendales': What to Know About the Episode Release Schedule
Another day, another true-crime drama series — but Hulu’s Welcome to Chippendales is unlike any we’ve seen before.
Featuring male strippers, murder, and a whole lot of money, the series tells the real-life story of Somen "Steve" Banerjee — the founder of the exotic dance club. Starring alongside Kumail Nanjiani, who plays Banerjee, is Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus), Annaleigh Ashford (American Crime Story), and Juliette Lewis (Yellowjackets).
The limited series made its debut on the streaming platform on Tuesday, Nov. 22. With things heating up, fans are curious to know how many episodes are left in the twisted tale.
So, how many episodes does Welcome to Chippendales have in total? And when’s the series finale airing on Hulu? As of this writing, we’re a little more than mid-way through the miniseries.
How many episodes are in Hulu’s ‘Welcome to Chippendales’ in total?
Inspired by the book Deadly Dance: The Chippendales Murders, Hulu's Welcome to Chippendales has eight episodes in total— each delving deeper into Banerjee’s dark past.
The series follows "Indian immigrant Somen 'Steve' Banerjee who becomes the unlikely founder of a male revue that becomes a cultural phenomenon,” the synopsis reads.
Although most of the series is set in the '80s and '90s, his story begins in 1970 when he meets a club promoter and his world is turned upside down. As the immigrant business owner is on the cusp of success, tragedy strikes.
Surprisingly, that’s only the beginning of the story. The end of his reign as a business owner is revealed in the series finale of Welcome to Chippendales. But viewers will have to wait a few weeks to see the show’s shocking conclusion. Read on for details on the release date!
What is the air date for the series finale of ‘Welcome to Chippendales’ on Hulu?
The series finale of Welcome to Chippendales is slated to air on Jan. 3, 2023. Until then, viewers can catch new episodes of the limited series Tuesdays on Hulu, with episodes being released at 12 a.m. EST.