Meet Maury and Connie's Non-Binary Child! Who's the Voice Actor Behind 'Big Mouth' Character Montel?

Netflix's hit series Big Mouth has returned to deliver another heaping helping of awkwardness coated in sticky bodily fluids. Created by Jennifer Flackett, Andrew Goldberg, and Nick Kroll, the adult cartoon follows a group of middle schoolers who "find their lives upended by the wonders and horrors of puberty."

Thankfully, they don't have to go through the pivotal era alone, as each kid is assigned a Hormone Monster, who helps them navigate menstrual cycles, embarrassing body odors, budding urges, crushes, and more.