John Quiñones: The Love Story of the 'What Would You Do?' Host and His Wife! By D.M. Published Jan. 15 2025, 4:38 p.m. ET

Beloved What Would You Do? host, John Quiñones, has become one of America’s most favorite television personalities. The show, currently in its 17th season, exposes the dark side of American culture, but also sheds a spotlight on citizens willing to step up when needed. The show's premise involves actors enacting scenarios that pose moral or ethical questions, such as witnessing acts of discrimination, theft, or harassment.

Hidden cameras capture the reactions of bystanders, highlighting whether they choose to intervene, ignore, or participate in the awkward interactions. After each scenario, John interviews the participants to discuss their reactions and the reasoning behind their choices. For instance, one episode focused on a Muslim woman wearing a veil being denied service at a bakery. According to ABC News, the episode was inspired by a real-life altercation involving a Texas woman.

Source: Instagram/@JohnQuiñones

After a hiatus, "What Would You Do?" returned for its 17th season in October 2024, with John at the helm. And while John has become a staple on television, some fans are curious about his life off-camera. If you’ve ever wondered whether the longtime journalist is married, here’s a glimpse into his private world.

Is John Quiñones married?

John Quiñones has had a storied career as a journalist, but his personal life is just as exciting. In April 1988, John married his high school sweetheart, Nancy Loftus, in a private ceremony in West Palm Beach, Florida. The couple were an item for over two decades, and had three children: sons Julian and Nicco, and daughter Andrea. Unfortunately, their marriage ended in divorce in 2009.

Source: The Mega Agency

Following his divorce, the news personality found love again with Deanna White, a registered nurse and professional painter. The couple married in 2010 and have since resided in Manhattan, N.Y. Their family expanded with the birth of their son, Luca Carter Quiñones, in December 2019. John is also very active on his personal Instagram account, which boasts more than 60,000 followers.

On Instagram, John frequently shares behind-the-scenes moments from his work on What Would You Do? and offers small glimpses into his personal life. On Halloween, the journalist posted an adorable photo of his son, Luca, dressed as Zelda from the Legend of Zelda series.

John Quiñones believes he can bring out the best from Americans.

John Quiñones and the producers of What Would You Do? Have tried to mimic real-world scenarios on the hidden-camera show. As John puts it, the show highlights the best and worst aspects of American culture.