Everything You Need To Know About Applying for and Competing on 'Raid the Cage' on CBS There are certain qualifications for being eligible for 'Raid the Cage.' By Chrissy Bobic Published Jan. 15 2025, 1:57 p.m. ET Source: Feli Gutiérres/Sony Pictures Television

Watching game shows like Raid the Cage has the effect on people of almost instantly making them think they could handle whatever challenge the show presents as well as the contestants on their screens. Naturally, that's how some feel with the CBS game show, which is why many want to know where to find the Raid the Cage application.

Article continues below advertisement

The show is based on the Israeli game show of the same name, and it stars Damon Wayans Jr. and Jeannie Mai as its host. Each episode, teams are tasked with answering a series of trivia questions. For whatever question they get right, their teammate is awarded a few seconds in the cage. Then, the player has the total amount of seconds to, well, raid the cage and collect as many valuable items as they can.

Source: Toni Francois/Sony International

Article continues below advertisement

At the end of the episode, the team that has the highest value in prizes after three rounds moves on to the bonus round. From there, they stand to win prizes that total a value of at least $50,000. The stakes are definitely high, but if you know trivia, and you have speed on your side with your teammate, it's worth the time it takes to fill out the application.

Where is the 'Raid the Cage' application?

The Raid the Cage application can be found online, and it appears to be open year-round for future seasons. There's no guarantee that you and your partner in your two-person team will be cast on the show, but there is a list of requirements you'll need to take note of before you even consider being cast as a team in the game.

Article continues below advertisement

According to the casting website for Raid the Cage, teams should be available between a certain filming date and able to travel to where the show is filmed in Mexico City. Both team members also have to be 18 years old or older, have valid passports, and they each have to full out separate applications.

Article continues below advertisement

Should you choose to move forward with filling out the application for Raid the Cage, you'll also need to provide multiple photos of yourself, as will your teammate. Questions on the application include inquiries about your relationship status, whether or not you have an agent and if so who they are, and the on-theme question of: "If you could run through your favorite store and grab three things, what would those three things be and what store?"

Source: Pepe Molina/Sony Pictures Television

Who hosts 'Raid the Cage'?