Only a Handful of People Have Ever Successfully Beaten 'The Cube'

Contestants on The Cube complete all of their challenges inside a moderately-sized square box that is four meters on each side. There are seven different challenges the contestants have to beat that increase in difficulty as they progress, and they earn a monetary prize for every level they complete.

Like a cat, each contestant has nine lives. For every challenge they fail, they have to repeat it and lose a life. This continues until either the contestant completes all of the challenges or loses all nine lives.

The challenges aren't the same for every contestant and are chosen specifically for each new challenger, depending on their own personal skill set. They combine physical and mental challenges, and the premise of the show is that the confines of their "cube" make these tasks much harder to complete.

An average episode typically contains up to two different contestants' attempts at beating The Cube, depending on how the competitors perform.