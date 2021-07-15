Retired NBA Player Dwyane Wade Hosts 'The Cube' — but Who Is the Voice of the Cube?

Hosted by 13-time NBA All-Star Dwyane Wade , The Cube calls on contestants to overcome their anxiety and carry out tasks such as getting a set of balls into the right place. But who is the voice of the Cube?

Based on a popular British game show with the same title, The Cube on TBS captures the nerve-racking tension people who have to perform simple tasks experience under extraordinary conditions — such as being confined to an immaculately clean plexiglass cube.

"Coming soon. Catch me as the voice of the Cube USA. 'I am 2,000 cubic feet of intimidating!' And @DwyaneWade as the host in this edge-of-your-seat game show! Do you think you've got what it takes to #BeatTheCube? Find out when it premieres June 10 on @TBSNetwork," Colin tweeted.

In the British version of the TV series, the Cube was voiced by legendary actor Colin McFarlane. As Colin revealed in a tweet posted on June 3, 2021, he is continuing to voice the Cube in the U.S. version of the show as well.

Much more than a sight to behold, the Cube itself serves as a high-pressure environment. On occasion, the Cube also offers commentary, engaging in conversation with Dwyane. But, who provides the voiceover for the Cube?

Its state-of-the-art set design, incredible visuals, and unique concept allowed The Cube to obtain popularity among the viewers. As part of the show, the contestants get nine lives to ace seven tasks. If they succeed, they can win as much as $250,000.

Dwyane says that being inside the Cube is a lot more stressful than it might seem.

The latest iteration of The Cube promises hours' worth of unparalleled entertainment and gripping scenes capturing the complications the contestants have to face in their quest for success. As Dwyane, the host of The Cube, told Sports Illustrated, stepping inside of it is an experience in its own right.

Article continues below advertisement

"Seeing it in person, it looks crazy. That's what people don't understand. Like the games look easy, but you don't understand that cube," Dwyane said. "And being inside there, and then when that door shut, it just feels crazy." The U.S. version of The Cube comes with an added twist. When the contestants encounter a challenge that's simply too difficult, they can ask Dwyane to step into their shoes and carry out the task for them.

Article continues below advertisement

As Dwyane told Sports Illustrated, he felt a great deal of responsibility while partaking in the so-called "One Shot" segments because the contestants' future depended on him. "It's a different set of pressure to go inside there. Knowing that they called you in to try to accomplish these goals that they set out to accomplish," Dwyane said. "And you know what it's for. You know this is for their wedding. You know this is for their rent. You know this is for their community."

"And you get one shot to do it. And you can lose them a life by doing it. You've been sitting there for five to 10 hours hosting. It's a lot of pressure," he added. "And I will say that I did what I normally do — I stepped up to the challenge. Not every time. But for the most part. I was a fourth-quarter player."