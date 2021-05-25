'Master Minds,' the Hit Show on Game Show Network, Was Moved to a New Time Slot — Why?

The informative and entertaining game show was replaced by Family Feud, which now airs between 4 and 5 p.m. EST. Meanwhile, Master Minds begins at 2 a.m. EST every weekday. The unexpected developments garnered a great deal of criticism from fans, one of whom ventured so far as to deem the new time slot a "death slot." So, what's the reason behind the programming changes? What happened?

Master Minds captures the fierce intellectual battle between three everyday people and three Master Minds. To win the much-coveted $10,000 prize, the contestants have to answer a broad range of questions across three rounds. The person to deal a crushing blow to one of the experts in the Ultimate Trivia Challenge is announced as the winner. Hosted by Brooke Burns, the show features experts like Jeopardy! star Ken Jennings, Jonathan Corbblah, and Muffy Marracco. So, what happened to Master Minds?

Much to the bafflement of fans, Master Minds was moved to a new time slot. The unexpected development left many feeling worried about the future of the show. "Happy birthday Muffy! I'm sorry that @GameShowNetwork is moving #MasterMinds to a 2 a.m. death slot next week without explaining why. Maybe for once, they could be upfront about things like this," tweeted @vanya42nd.

Master Minds was replaced with Family Feud on the programming schedule. Family Feud is followed by shows like Chain Reaction and People Puzzler. America Says kicks off at 6.30 p.m., with episodes airing well into the post-watershed hours.

Fans had mixed responses to the changes. Some are afraid that the show will soon be canceled. "@GameShowNetwork What happened to Master Minds? Banished to 2 a.m.? The smartest show around, other than The Chase," tweeted @shighley. "@GameShowNetwork Where are my Master Minds?! Put it back," wrote @rivulare.