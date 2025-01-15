Trent's Health Comes Into Question on 7 Little Johnstons' During Season 15 Trent has a health scare during Season 15 of '7 Little Johnstons.' By Chrissy Bobic Published Jan. 15 2025, 10:57 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@trentjohnston7lj

The Johnston family of the TLC reality series 7 Little Johnstons has shared the highs and lows of their lives with viewers for 10 years. And in Season 15, dad Trent Johnston opens up about his health and what could be a big scare for his family. Ahead of the season, clips revealed some issues he faces, and now fans want to know if there are any updates about Trent's health after filming ended.

Since 7 Little Johnstons premiered in 2015, the family has grown, with the kids growing up and starting their own families, in some cases. Daughter Liz Johnston welcomed her first baby, which means Trent and wife Amber Johnston are now grandparents too. Now, more than ever, Trent needs to make sure his health is under control.

Trent's health might be better after '7 Little Johnstons.'

During an episode of 7 Little Johnstons, Trent shares news about his health with producers and with his family. He reveals that after meeting with a doctor, he learned that his brain "has reduced" and that it is the size of a man who is almost twice his age. This is immediately a cause for concern with Trent's kids, and Trent understands the weight of the news too.

"Several months back, I started having vertigo symptoms and other types of dizzy spells," Trent explains on the show. While vertigo is not directly linked to Trent's form of dwarfism called Achondroplasia, it is something that anyone can experience as they get older. Dizziness and being unsteady is common in older men, and if Trent's brain has reduced in size to that of an elderly man, then it may have some correlation to the vertigo he is experiencing.

Since filming Season 15 of 7 Little Johnstons, Trent has not shared any updates about his health. But he hasn't shared on social media or otherwise if his condition has worsened at all either, which could mean he is on the road to getting control of his vertigo and dizziness.

What happened between Trent and Amber Johnston and Anna Johnston?

Trent and Amber have five kids total, and two are biological. Three kids, including Anna, are adopted. And, according to fans of the TLC series, Trent and Amber seem to have always had a strained relationship with Anna. In early 2024, some fans noticed that Anna's siblings had stopped following her on Instagram. And on her account, there is little about her siblings, and even less about her parents.

Fans have long speculated on the dynamic between Anna and her parents and the perception that they are harder on her than her siblings. Whether or not that's true, there does seem to be a divide somewhere.