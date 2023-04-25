Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > 7 Little Johnstons Source: Instagram/@fizz4passion ‘7 Little Johnstons’ Star Anna Johnston Spearheaded a Thriving Jewelry Business It’s no secret that Anna Johnston has had a few difficult years in the past, but her resilience and entrepreneurial vision have helped her reach new heights. By Haylee Thorson Apr. 25 2023, Published 3:08 p.m. ET

The Johnston children are making big moves in the small business world! 7 Little Johnstons stars Anna, Alex, and Emma are each self-made entrepreneurs in their own right, with the TLC reality stars striking success with their creative endeavors.

Case in point? Anna was even able to purchase a house at age 22. And she wouldn’t be where she is today without the help of her family, friends, and thriving jewelry company. Let’s get into the details.



‘7 Little Johnstons’ star Anna Johnston owns a successful jewelry business.

It’s no secret the 7 Little Johnstons star has had a few difficult years in the past, but her resilience and entrepreneurial vision helped her reach new heights. In 2019, Anna launched her online jewelry shop, Fizz 4 Passion, and has achieved unprecedented success.

On Instagram, the TLC reality star frequently shares photos of her creations, which she originally sold on Etsy. Focusing specifically on colorful, stackable bracelets, Anna’s jewelry company was an immediate hit with 7 Little Johnstons fans and beyond.

And as the business gained more traction, Anna created a website allowing shoppers to purchase her unique designs. “When opening the business, my goal was to share the idea of having many bracelets on your wrist is a lot more fun than just one,” the founder shared on the Fizz 4 Passion site.

‘7 Little Johnstons’ fans and jewelry lovers can purchase Anna Johnston’s bracelets on the Fizz 4 Passion website.

Securing an Anna-approved bracelet stack couldn’t be easier. On the Fizz 4 Passion website, the 7 Little Johnstons star lists dozens of vibrant beaded bracelets for accessory connoisseurs to purchase. Better yet? Almost every item is under $25.

Anna’s products are as playful as they come, from her new “Colorful Peace” bracelet to her whimsical “Marble Pink” stack. And for those who prefer necklaces and earrings to bracelets, the reality star has several options to choose from, such as a pair of “Owl Earrings” and “Pearl Necklace.”

For anyone wanting to stay up-to-date on Anna’s latest creations, discounts, and more, her Fizz 4 Passion Instagram page is the place to be. “When you order, you will receive a free bracelet and a free note signed by me,” the business owner shared on Instagram in January. “DO IT WITH PASSION.”

Anna isn’t the only ‘7 Little Johnstons’ star with an entrepreneurial spirit.

The TLC reality star’s younger siblings, Alex and Emma, are just as driven as Anna. On Instagram, Anna promoted Fizz 4 Passion alongside her brother and sister’s small businesses. “Shopping SMALL,” she wrote in a post of each family member displaying products from their respective companies.