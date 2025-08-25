Tommy Fleetwood's Net Worth Is a Taste of the Young Golfer's Potential The result of the 2025 FedEx Cup professional event will surely allow the athlete's capital to grow. By Diego Peralta Published Aug. 25 2025, 10:54 a.m. ET Source: Mega

A successful career on the PGA Tour can come along with major benefits, and that's something Tommy Fleetwood learned from the consequences of his hard efforts on the field. The player from England has attempted to get his hands on a major trophy since his debut in 2010, knowing that making a name for himself in the sport would bring him plenty of glory. It took more than a decade for Tommy's dreams to start materializing on the PGA Tour.

Tommy reached new heights in his goal career thanks to the 2025 edition of the FedEx Cup, the playoff format looking to crown a champion for the PGA events hosted in the United States. What is Tommy Fleetwood's net worth? Here's what we know about the money the English player has gathered over the course of his trajectory.



What is Tommy Fleetwood's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Tommy Fleetwood holds a net worth of $5 million. The prize money of several PGA Tour events has allowed the player's money to grow over the years, giving Tommy the chance to get a net worth comparable to that of recognizable Hollywood stars. Getting a silver medal for Great Britain at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games held in Paris could have also provided Tommy with lucrative sponsorship opportunities.

Tommy Fleetwood PGA Golf Player Net worth: $5 million Tommy Fleetwood is a professional golf player from England who competes at PGA Tour events. He won the 2025 edition of the FedEx Cup. Birth name: Thomas Paul Fleetwood. Birth date: Jan. 19, 1991 Birthplace: Southport, Merseyside, England

Another player who was trying to walk away with the trophy at the 2025 edition of the FedEx Cup was Scottie Scheffler. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the champion from Ridgewood, N.J., holds a net worth of $110 million. While that might be considerably larger than the net worth accumulated by Tommy Fleetwood, the English star still has plenty of years to conquer more thrilling PGA tournaments.

How much did Tommy Fleetwood win at the 2025 FedEx Cup?

According to the PGA Tour's official website, the winner of the 2025 edition of the FedEx Cup was set to take home $10 million. This amount ended up becoming the biggest paycheck of Tommy Fleetwood's career. Before his victory at the prestigious event, Tommy had only won at the European Tour, the Sunset Tour and the Challenge Tour. With the biggest trophy of his trajectory in the bag, the English star was set to get ready for the last few events of the 2025 season.

