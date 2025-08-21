Tyson Bagent’s Tearful Contract Speech Puts Spotlight on His Family and Possible Girlfriend Tyson Bagent was reportedly dating a woman named Maggie Litzinger back in 2023. By Trisha Faulkner Published Aug. 21 2025, 1:29 p.m. ET Source: Mega

It’s not every day you see an NFL quarterback break down in tears over a contract, but that’s exactly what happened when Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent spoke openly about what a new deal meant for him and his family. His raw emotion stood out in a league where ego and entitlement often dominate the headlines. It also left a lot of people wondering not just about his story, but about his personal life — including whether Tyson Bagent has a girlfriend.

The intrigue makes sense. When you see a young, humble athlete open up in front of the cameras, talking about family struggles and gratitude instead of dollar signs, it hits differently. It’s the kind of moment that makes fans stop and think, "Who is this guy? And who’s lucky enough to be by his side?"

Tyson Bagent’s girlfriend remains a mystery to curious fans.

Questions surrounding Tyson’s love life have followed him since his college days. According to Nicki Swift, it was confirmed that he was dating a fellow student named Maggie Litzinger back when he played for the Shepherd University Rams. The two reportedly posted photos of themselves together, confirming their relationship on Instagram back in 2023. The photos, however, have since been deleted.

Since then, the trail has gone quiet. Tyson’s social media is strictly football and family, while Maggie’s accounts focus on school, friends, and everyday life. Neither has posted about a relationship in years. That leaves fans guessing: are the two still together and simply keeping things private, or have they gone their separate ways? Unfortunately, no major media outlet has reported anything confirming whether Tyson has a girlfriend as of 2025. So, this young NFL star is either single or prefers to keep his love life out of the spotlight.

Tyson’s family plays a huge role in his story.

If there’s one thing Tyson is clear about, it’s how much his family means to him. According to Fox News, during his emotional press conference, he spoke about his father. He noted that most people don’t know this, but his father, Travis, who was a professional arm-wrestling champion, grew up without running water until he was in high school. Tyson added that his father was his “right-hand man” and that the contract was a huge weight off both his shoulders and the shoulders of his entire family.

That kind of vulnerability is rare in sports. Most contract announcements are about stats, salary figures, or future goals. Instead, Tyson gave NFL fans a look at his raw emotional side and his private life. He admitted that, where he came from, he didn’t know a single person who had this type of money. So, it was a blessing he intended to make the most of.

What stood out most about the moment wasn’t the size of the contract — it wasn’t record-breaking — but the way Tyson handled it. Fans and commentators alike were struck by his sincerity as he spoke of the deal as a life-changing moment. On social media, reactions ranged from admiration for his humility to curiosity about his private life.