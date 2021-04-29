Football Star Kyle Pitts's Girlfriend Is His No. 1 Fan!

And fans can expect A'lyric to be right there when Kyle officially becomes an NFL player at the 2021 draft.

When Kyle Pitts was in the running for the Heisman Trophy in 2020, his girlfriend was right by his side.

So, who is Kyle's girlfriend? Here is everything you need to know!

Kyle, who was a tight end for the Florida Gators, is predicted to get drafted early in the first round, and no matter what team drafts the football star, we have a feeling his GF will right by his side cheering him on.

More recently, the couple gushed about each other on social media again with Kyle captioning a selfie with A'lyric, "A queen without a king is like you without me." A'lyric also supported Kyle throughout the Heisman Awards, writing, "When I count my blessings, I count you twice."

From attending Kyle's UF football games to cute PDA moments, they are seriously the definition of #couplegoals.

Since then, the couple has been inseparable, spending the holidays together, and A'lyric even has a dedicated highlight on her Instagram that documents her blossoming relationship.

A'lyric also went public with the relationship on social media that same day, writing, "Bagged you, I feel like I had to."

The very first photo Kyle shared of his girlfriend was on Nov. 9, 2020, in a cute snapshot of the couple. "You caught my eye, I had to make you mine," Kyle sweetly captioned the shot on his Instagram account.

Kyle signed an endorsement deal with Jordan, and his girlfriend shared the good news!

Right before the NFL Draft, Kyle revealed that he signed an endorsement deal with Jordan. "Still rising and soaring tryna get the feeling... now I’m rocking jump man tryna touch Michael Jordan ceilings," he shared with fans.

The Jordan Brand represents fewer than 30 football players, according to Sports Illustrated, making the deal an even bigger accomplishment for Kyle. "It’s amazing. There’s only a select few of us. To have the opportunity to represent this great brand is something special," Kyle added in a statement. "I wore Jordan in college, and I just loved it. Not everybody gets to wear it. It’s a unique situation, to be able to wear it at the next level."

Kyle officially started as tight end for the University of Florida Gators in 2019, and during the 2020 season, he scored 12 touchdowns and gained 770 yards on 43 receptions, despite the season being interrupted by COVID-19. He announced he would forgo his senior year to enter the NFL draft in December 2020.