Steve Smith Sr. Married His College Sweetheart — Details on Their Romance Steve Smith Sr. and his wife, Angie Smith, have been married since 2000. By Allison DeGrushe Published Feb. 25 2025, 3:42 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @stevesmithsr89

For as long as we can remember, former NFL player Steve Smith Sr. has been regarded as a devoted husband and loving family man. However, in February 2025, the sportscaster made headlines for all the wrong reasons, as he became embroiled in a highly publicized scandal.

Article continues below advertisement

As it turns out, allegations surfaced that Steve Smith Sr. had been having an affair with a married woman. Understandably, there's a great deal of curiosity surrounding the truth behind these accusations. At this moment, we are still awaiting further details and clarification regarding the intense situation. But in the meantime, let's take a closer look at Steve Smith Sr.'s marriage to his wife, Angie Smith, and explore the dynamics of their relationship.

Article continues below advertisement

Steve Smith Jr. married his wife, Angie, during college.

While attending the University of Utah, Steve Smith Sr. crossed paths with his future bride, Angie, all thanks to a mutual friend. Their first meeting was far from a romantic encounter, but it was an adorable meet-cute that marked the beginning of a deep connection.

According to the Baltimore Ravens, Steve made the first move one morning on the way to class. He asked Angie for her phone number, and she recalled that initial interaction with a sense of curiosity. "He seemed really genuine to me," she shared. "He was kind of quiet. What he said was, 'I want to get to know you and pick your brain.' That was different to me."

Article continues below advertisement

It didn't take long for the two to become inseparable, developing a deep connection and a love that would last. The couple planned to exchange vows in February 2021, but they just couldn't wait! The excitement of their relationship and Steve's growing commitment as a football player led them to change their plans.

Article continues below advertisement

Instead of waiting until February 2001, the couple opted to move their wedding to the fall of Steve's senior year in 2000. With the college football season in full swing, Steve and Angie married during a brief break in Steve's hectic schedule. "We planned it all in a week," Angie once revealed.

Steve and Angie are proud parents of four children.

Since falling in love and getting married, Steve Smith Sr. and Angie Smith have built a beautiful family together. In fact, they have four kids: Peyton, Baylee, Boston, and Steve Jr.

Article continues below advertisement

Their eldest, Peyton, has already made his mark in the world as a graduate of Wofford College. He's also carving out a niche in the fashion world, serving as a brand ambassador for Huega House, a trendy clothing brand popular among several high-profile athletes. From what we can gather on his social media, Peyton is currently in a relationship with professional soccer player Charlotte Harris.

Article continues below advertisement

In 2022, Steve also revealed that his son Boston was being heavily recruited by several colleges to play basketball, though it seems that Boston has other creative passions as well. His private Instagram bio hints at an interest in photography and videography.

As for their daughter Baylee, she prefers to keep her personal life out of the spotlight. However, she's pursuing a career in hairstyling in Charlotte, N.C. In 2022, Steve shared that Baylee was attending cosmetology school, so it's likely she's now graduated and working. She even showcases her work on a separate professional page, which is typical for many stylists looking to highlight their craft.