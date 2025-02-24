Steve Smith Sr. and His College Sweetheart Angie Welcomed Four Kids Together Steve is a proud father of four amazing kids. By Jennifer Farrington Published Feb. 24 2025, 12:04 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@ stevesmithsr89

Former Panthers and Baltimore Ravens player Steve Smith Sr. has long been known for his reputation as a family man. Married to his college sweetheart, Angie, since 2000, the couple met while studying at the University of Utah. They tied the knot while still in college and have since welcomed four kids: Peyton, Baylee, Boston, and Steve Jr. Simply put, Steve has always made it clear that his family comes first.

In 2022, he told Pride Magazine Online, "One of the biggest things I’ve done in my football career that I make sure and emphasize is, my kids don’t have to run, jump, catch, flip — they don’t have to play sports to go to college." He revealed he went to college on a scholarship because his parents couldn't afford tuition. While the Smith family has always been seen as a united front, an affair allegation in February 2025 sparked interest in Steve and his kids. So, let’s get to know them better.

Who are Steve Smith Sr.'s kids?

Steve Smith Sr. and his wife Angie have four kids: Peyton, Baylee, Boston, and Steve Jr. Peyton, their oldest son, is a Wofford College graduate, as Steve revealed to Pride Magazine Online in 2022. Peyton appears to be a brand ambassador for Huega House, a popular clothing brand worn by high-profile athletes like Aaron Rodgers and Shohei Ohtani. Based on his recent Instagram activity, he’s also dating professional soccer player Charlotte Harris.

Steve Smith's son Boston appears to have a passion for photography and videography.

In 2022, Steve revealed that his son Boston Smith was "being recruited to play basketball by several schools," but his Instagram bio suggests he's also interested in photography and videography. His account, which is private, is linked to Bam Productions, which he appears to own, and it also features a connection to Boston Smith Productions, though the latter isn't currently active. It seems Boston might be pursuing a career in photography after all.

Steve Smith Sr.'s daughter Baylee is a hair stylist.

While Baylee prefers to keep her personal life private, as evidenced by her private Instagram account like her brother Boston, it’s clear she works as a hair stylist in Charlotte, N.C. In 2022, Steve revealed she was attending cosmetology school, so she’s likely graduated and started her career. Although her personal life remains under wraps, she does showcase her work on her professional stylist page, as most stylists do.

Steve and Angie's youngest child, Steve Smith Jr., is still in grade school.

Steve's youngest son, Steve Smith Jr., affectionately nicknamed Deuce, is still in grade school, so don’t expect to find him on social media anytime soon. It’s unclear what his interests are as the family keeps their personal lives private.