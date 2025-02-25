Is Lane Kiffin Married or Single? Exploring the Truth About His Relationship Status Lane Kiffin has three children with his ex-wife, Layla. By Trisha Faulkner Published Feb. 25 2025, 12:12 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Lane Kiffin is no stranger to making headlines, both on and off the football field. As the head coach of Ole Miss, he’s built a reputation for his bold coaching style — and his equally bold presence on social media. Beyond his football career, one question seems to pop up time and time again: Is Lane Kiffin married?

Article continues below advertisement

Fans and media alike have speculated about his relationship status, especially since he frequently posts about his ex-wife, Layla Kiffin. Whether he’s trolling the internet or simply maintaining a respectful relationship with the mother of his children, his social media activity keeps the rumors swirling. Here’s what we know about Lane’s marital status, dating life, and family.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Lane Kiffin is not currently married to anyone.

Lane was previously married to Layla. The two tied the knot in 2004 and had three children together including two daughters and a son. After more than a decade of marriage, they announced their divorce in 2016.

Despite going their separate ways, Lane and Layla have seemingly remained on good terms. However, Lane’s habit of posting photos of Layla on social media — especially around the holidays — has fueled speculation that they might be rekindling their relationship. As of now, there has been no confirmation that the former couple is back together.

Article continues below advertisement

Lane frequently sparks relationship rumors with his use of social media.

According to Sports Illustrated, Lane has a well-documented history of stirring up speculation about his love life. His social media posts often feature Layla, leading fans to wonder if the two are more than just friendly exes. During the 2024 holiday season, for example, he shared photos of Layla, which immediately led to rumors that they were reconciling.

Article continues below advertisement

While some believe he does this intentionally to bait the internet, others argue that he’s simply acknowledging the mother of his children. Regardless of the intent, it keeps people guessing about his personal life and relationship status.

Article continues below advertisement

Is Lane dating anyone?

Aside from the ongoing speculation about Layla, Lane has been linked to other women in recent years. In August 2024, reports surfaced that he was dating Sally Rychlak, an Ole Miss alumna who graduated in 2019. The New York Post speculated that the two reportedly began dating in early 2023 and have shared aspects of their relationship publicly. Sally currently works as a major gifts officer at Southern Methodist University in Dallas.

While neither Lane nor Sally has publicly confirmed the status of their relationship, the connection has drawn attention, especially given Lane’s high-profile career. Unfortunately, it is unclear whether Lane is presently dating Sally as he was posting about his ex-wife on social media in December 2024. Furthermore, Lane's social media posts celebrating his relationship with Sally have since been deleted.

Article continues below advertisement