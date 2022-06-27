Celebrate Ole Miss's College World Series Title With a "Hotty Toddy" Chant

According to ESPN, the phrase "Hotty Toddy" has no actual meaning, but it's a huge deal in Oxford, Miss.

"For students, fans and alumni, it is a greeting, cheer, and secret handshake all rolled into one," the outlet stated, adding that "Hotty Toddy" embodies the "spirit of Ole Miss."

Essentially, "Hotty Toddy" is similar to an Alabama fan saying "Roll Tide" or an LSU fan shouting "Geaux Tigers."