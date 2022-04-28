Kyle's girlfriend is Reese Damm — and it appears they've been in a relationship for quite some time. Reese's Instagram shows a photo of the couple posing before a high school homecoming dance all the way back in 2016. "The one time he isn't playing sports," she captioned another photo, this time of herself and Kyle in their swimsuits, in 2017.

Meanwhile, Kyle's Instagram grid also includes photos of his girlfriend. "She’s a keeper," he captioned one 2017 photo. In another post, he wrote, "Zoo with my boo."