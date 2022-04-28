Aria is actively pursuing a Bachelor's degree in neuroscience, which means she most likely has a lot of common interests with her father. He works at Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, Mich., as an emergency room doctor.

She also attends the University of Michigan. Based on Aria‘s Instagram, she has tons of hobbies including yoga, tae kwon do, snowboarding, and spending quality time with her puppies. There are also some photos indicating she’s been involved in the pageant circuit.