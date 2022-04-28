Aidan Hutchinson Sisters: Meet Mia and Aria HutchinsonBy Stephanie Harper
Apr. 28 2022, Published 1:04 p.m. ET
Just about everyone is super curious to know more about Aidan Hutchinson's gorgeous sisters! Mia and Aria are two super-supportive family members in Aidan's life. His professional football career means there’s a constant spotlight on him — and a spotlight on the people closest to him. With the NFL draft quickly approaching, fans want to know more about Aidan's family.
Born and raised in Michigan, he currently plays as a defensive end for the Michigan Wolverines. As Aidan's career continues to move in the right direction, curiosity about his sisters will continue to rise. Here's what everyone should know about Mia and Aria.
Mia Hutchinson is Aidan's older sister.
According to First Sportz, Mia Hutchinson is a college grad who attended the University of Michigan, where Aidan attends. These days, she’s living life as a photographer and artist with a “creative mind," according to her Instagram bio. She poses in a lot of gorgeous pictures that show off her artsy side and appreciation for nature.
Aria Hutchinson is Aidan's younger sister.
Aria is actively pursuing a Bachelor's degree in neuroscience, which means she most likely has a lot of common interests with her father. He works at Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, Mich., as an emergency room doctor.
She also attends the University of Michigan. Based on Aria‘s Instagram, she has tons of hobbies including yoga, tae kwon do, snowboarding, and spending quality time with her puppies. There are also some photos indicating she’s been involved in the pageant circuit.
Mia and Aria support Aidan’s football career.
One thing is super clear about the Hutchinson family: Aidan gets a lot of support from his family members! Mia and Aria both recently posted pics of themselves with their brother on Instagram letting the world know how proud they are of their brother's accomplishments.
Aidan is a projected Top 3 pick in the NFL draft for 2022. He was a unanimous All-American last year and the MVP of the big ten championship game. It’s obviously very easy for his sisters to appreciate and support his athletic career.