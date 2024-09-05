The Iconic Eiffel Tower May End up Keeping Its Olympic Rings Displayed — Paris Isn't Happy

It's no secret that the Eiffel Tower is one of the most iconic and globally renowned structures in the entire world. Having been fully erected in 1889 after two years of construction, the Paris-based tower has quite literally stood for more than a century as a symbol of pride and joy for the country of France. The 330-meter tower has become synonymous with the City of Lights and sees more than 7 million annual visitors. Everyone knows the Eiffel Tower and practically everyone loves it.

Article continues below advertisement

Thanks to its international reputation, most people wouldn't dare to think that the Eiffel Tower should ever change aside from some internal renovations to accommodate tourists and modern visiting habits. However, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo apparently isn't most people. After the Eiffel Tower was outfitted with Olympic Rings to celebrate the Summer 2024 Olympic Games, Mayor Hidalgo announced her intention to keep them as permanent fixtures on the Eiffel Tower. Needless to say, folks aren't happy.

Article continues below advertisement

The mayor of Paris wants to keep the Olympic Rings on the Eiffel Tower.

Paris, France hosted the Summer Olympics in 2024 for the first time in over 100 years. Paris celebrated in style and went all out in decorating for the occasion. The decor included affixing giant Olympic rings onto the Eiffel Tower. The rings are featured prominently on the front of the tower and even light up at night. Though the rings were expected to come down after the Olympics ended on Aug. 11, Mayor Hidalgo seems to have different plans.

In a statement made to Ouest-France newspaper and translated by outlets like CNN, Mayor Hidalgo revealed her intentions to keep the Olympic rings up permanently on the tower. Reportedly, she wanted the change to symbolize a "transformation in the city." "I want the spirit of celebration to remain," she told the outlet. She even went on to boldly claim that, "As mayor of Paris, the decision is mine."

Article continues below advertisement

If the change goes through, it won't be immediate. The rings weigh 30 tons, which would be too heavy for the tower to accommodate year-round. Addressing CNN, Paris deputy mayor Pierre Rabadan stated that the current rings will be taken down and replaced with lighter ones.

Article continues below advertisement

Needless to say, people aren't happy with changing the Eiffel Tower. Descendants of Gustave Eiffel, the original engineer of the famed tower, have already voiced their displeasure at the change. "We do not think it appropriate that the Eiffel Tower should be permanently associated with an external organization, whatever its prestige," they announced.

CNN also reported that Parisians and tourists are split on the change. While some want to preserve the memories of the Games, residents have already set up a petition to battle the intended changes. As of this writing, the petition has over 36,000 signatures.

Article continues below advertisement

But let's be real. Keeping decorations up for any celebration past the date is always corny. Christmas or Halloween decorations stay up for weeks on end out of pure laziness and certainly not to preserve the spirit of a holiday that's come and gone.