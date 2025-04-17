Lee Corso's Iconic Career in Sports Broadcasting Is Reflected in His Net Worth Legendary sportscaster Lee Corso's net worth is an estimated $12 million. By Allison DeGrushe Published April 17 2025, 3:19 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Since the 1950s, Lee Corso has been a prominent figure in the sports world. He kicked off his journey on the football field at Florida State University, then transitioned into coaching before ultimately finding his true calling in sports broadcasting.

As one of the OG members of ESPN's College GameDay, Lee became a beloved fixture of Saturday mornings, remaining with the show until his retirement. That said, with a career that's stretched across multiple decades, it's no surprise that fans often wonder: What is Lee Corso's net worth?

What is Lee Corso's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Lee Corso's net worth currently stands at an estimated $12 million. His wealth comes from his impressive career as a college football coach and his iconic role as a longtime sports analyst.

Lee's legendary journey kicked off on the football field at Florida State University, where he played quarterback and defensive back. After transitioning to coaching, he took on positions at Louisville, Indiana, and Northern Illinois. But it was in 1987 that he became a household name, joining ESPN's College GameDay and becoming a Saturday morning staple for college football fans everywhere.

Lee Corso Sports broadcaster and college football analyst Net worth: $12 million Lee Corso is a former coach, a sports broadcaster, and college football analyst for ESPN. In April 2025, he announced his retirement from College GameDay, a show he’s been a part of since it first aired in 1987. Birthdate: Aug. 7, 1935 Birthplace: Cicero, Ill. Mother: Irma Corso Father: Alessandro Corso Marriages: Betsy Corso (m. 1957) Children: 4 Grandchildren: 10 Great-grandchildren: 1

Beyond broadcasting, Lee has cashed in on a few other notable ventures. In 2006, he starred in a Nike commercial alongside Deion Sanders, Michael Vick, Jimmy Johnson, and Don Shula, set in the fictional world of Briscoe High School football. He also lent his voice and personality to the EA Sports College Football video games, appearing regularly with Brad Nessler and Kirk Herbstreit through NCAA Football 11.

Lee Corso will leave 'College GameDay' in August 2025.

On Thursday, April 17, 2025, Lee Corso announced his retirement, marking the end of an incredible era. His final episode of College GameDay will air on Saturday, August 30, during Week 1 of the 2025 college football season.

"My family and I will be forever indebted for the opportunity to be part of ESPN and College GameDay for nearly 40 years," Lee Corso shared in a statement. "I have a treasure of many friends, fond memories, and some unusual experiences to take with me into retirement."

The legend continued, "ESPN has been exceptionally generous to me, especially these past few years. They accommodated me and supported me, as did my colleagues in the early days of College GameDay. Special thanks to Kirk Herbstreit for his friendship and encouragement. And lest I forget, the fans… truly a blessing to share this with them. ESPN gave me this wonderful opportunity and provided me the support to ensure success. I am genuinely grateful."