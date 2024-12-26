Heinz Field Is No More — What Happened to Pittsburgh’s Iconic Football Stadium? Heinz Field has a new name! By D.M. Published Dec. 26 2024, 11:00 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Football stadium Heinz Field, the home of the Pittsburgh Steelers, stood as a symbol of Pittsburgh pride for over two decades. The stadium, located along the banks of Pennsylvania’s Allegheny River, opened in 2001 and quickly became a beloved landmark for both Steelers fans and the city’s community. Its name pays homage to the H.J. Heinz Company, a Pittsburgh-based institution known for its ketchup and other food products.

Heinz Field was inaugurated in 2001, replacing the old Three Rivers Stadium. The naming rights were secured by the Heinz Company through a 20-year agreement worth $57 million, according to Axios. Over the years, Heinz Field has hosted countless moments. However, Heinz Field is no more —at least in name. Let’s take a look at what led to the change and the reactions from longtime Pittsburgh fans.

What happened to Heinz Field? It underwent a major change in 2022.

In 2022, the naming rights for Heinz Field were acquired by Acrisure, a Michigan-based financial technology and insurance brokerage firm, resulting in the stadium's rebranding as Acrisure Stadium. The Steelers announced this 15-year agreement, expressing enthusiasm about the new partnership.

“We are excited to partner with Acrisure for the naming rights to our stadium," Steelers president Art Rooney II said. "Acrisure provided us with an opportunity to ensure our stadium continues to be a valuable asset for our fans as well as keeping up with the market value of NFL stadiums. We are very appreciative to partner with Greg Williams and his company, and we look forward to a long, beneficial relationship for years to come."

The transition from Heinz Field to Acrisure Stadium reflects broader trends in sports marketing, where naming rights are significant revenue sources for teams. Sports journalist Andrew Fillipponi of 93.7 The Fan reported that Acrisure will be paying "more than" $10 million per year under the new deal. And despite the name change, the stadium will continue to serve as a central hub for Pittsburgh's sports culture, hosting both the Steelers and the University of Pittsburgh Panthers.

Steelers fans have mixed emotions about the Heinz Field name change.

The Pittsburgh Steelers' decision to rename Heinz Field to Acrisure Stadium has elicited strong reactions from fans. Heinz Field has been synonymous with Steelers football since its opening, and some football lovers are mourning the change. Former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger voiced his sentiments on X, writing, "I can't believe it, it doesn't seem right or real! Home will always be Heinz Field!"