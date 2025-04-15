Mike Tirico Has Been Sportcasting for 38 Years and Has Made Millions Doing It — What's His Net Worth Mike spent 25 years at EPSN/ABC before joining NBC. By Jennifer Farrington Published April 15 2025, 11:59 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Few people actually go on to become what they dreamed of as a kid, but Mike Tirico is the exception. Since childhood, he knew exactly what he wanted to be: a sportscaster. And he made it happen. "My mom will tell you, even as a little kid, I was walking around pretending to be a sportscaster," Mike shared with Syracuse University, where he’s proudly an alum.

From anchoring NBC’s Olympic coverage to hosting PGA golf tournaments, Mike didn’t just become what he set out to be — he fully embodied it. And in doing so, he’s reached incredible heights, not to mention a substantial net worth. So just how wealthy is Mike? Let's dive into his fortune and salary earnings.

What is Mike Tirico's net worth?

Sportscaster Mike Tirico has an impressive net worth estimated to be around $14 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, and his tenure substantiates why his fortune stands so high.

Mike Todd Tirico American sportcaster Net worth: $14 million Mike Tirico dreamed of becoming a sportscaster, and he brought that dream to life. Now, with 38 years in the industry, he’s become one of the most widely recognized voices in sports broadcasting. Over the decades, he’s worn many hats and racked up countless achievements. Birthdate: Dec.13, 1966 Birthplace: New York Education: Syracuse University (1988) Spouse: Deborah Gibaratz (m. 1991) Kids: 2

Mike has been working in the sportscasting industry for 38 years, having first joined in 1987. He worked in Syracuse between 1987 and 1991 as a sports director at WTVH-TV, providing play-by-play coverage for various Syracuse University sports, including volleyball, football, lacrosse, and basketball, per his NBC bio. Mike graduated from Syracuse in 1988, so clearly, his potential was evident early on as he stepped into the role a year before earning his degree.

From Syracuse, Mike was welcomed into the ESPN family in July 1991, a further testament to his talent. He took on the role of SportsCenter anchor and even hosted Monday Night Countdown from 1993 to 2001. Some of his other standout accomplishments include anchoring SportsCenter during coverage of the Masters, the Daytona 500, and even the U.S. Open.

After dedicating 25 years to ESPN between 1991 and 2016, Mike made the move to NBC, where he covered some of the biggest events in sports, many of which he had tackled before, including the FIFA World Cup, NBA, The Masters, and Wimbledon.

By July 2016, Mike took on hosting duties for NBC Sports’s live coverage of the Olympic Games in Rio and The Open Championship in Scotland. From 2017 to 2019, he hosted coverage for Notre Dame football, Thursday Night Football, and the Indianapolis 500. His talent as a sportscaster only continued to grow, and so did the recognition. He earned Sports Emmy Awards in the Studio Host category in both 2022 and 2023.

January 2025 marked yet another milestone in Mike’s career, as he entered his third season as the play-by-play voice of NBC’s Sunday Night Football. And come October 2025, he’ll take on a new gig as the lead play-by-play voice when the NBA officially returns to NBC.

What is Mike Tirico's annual salary?