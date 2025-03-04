Jimmy Johnson Is Retiring, but How Much Was He Getting Paid By Fox Sports? Jimmy Johnson's salary is not public, but his net worth is quite high. By Joseph Allen Published March 4 2025, 2:58 p.m. ET Source: YouTube

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jimmy Johnson is stepping away from the limelight. Jimmy has been working as an analyst for Fox Sports for more than 30 years, and he announced that at the age of 81, he's ready to retire.

Following the news that Jimmy would be stepping away from the world of analysis, many wanted to know more about how much he was getting paid by Fox Sports, and what his overall net worth is. Here's what we know.

What was Jimmy Johnson's salary at Fox Sports?

Jimmy's salary at Fox Sports was not disclosed to the public, but given his long tenure with the network and his prominent role as one of the network's NFL analysts, it seems likely that he was making several million dollars every year. That's true despite the fact that Jimmy worked a fairly light schedule, only during the football season, and even then only on Sundays during games.

Still, it's hard to dispute that Jimmy deserved that vaunted perch, given the success that he'd had as a coach before he transitioned into broadcasting. For many adult football fans, Jimmy has been a consistent voice on the air for basically their whole lives. His departure will leave a massive hole on the network, but at the age of 81, it seems fair to want more time away from the TV studio and at home with your family.

What is Jimmy Johnson's net worth?

Regardless of what Jimmy's yearly salary was, it seems clear that he made plenty of money from his time at Fox. His net worth is reportedly $45 million, and a good chunk undoubtedly comes from his work with Fox. OF course, it's true that Jimmy had a long career as a NFL coach before that, and that success was what allowed him to get such a hugely desirable job as a broadcaster making bank.

Following the news that Jimmy would be stepping away from his role at Fox, there was plenty of speculation about who the network might bring in to replace him. The show has already brought in a younger voice in Rob Gronkowski in recent years, but it's unclear whether that was a permanent addition or if Gronk was brought in with the understanding that he would replace one of the older hosts.