Lee Corso Health Update: Will He Retire from ESPN's 'College GameDay'? "I love the guy, but it might be time for ESPN to ease him into retirement." By Trisha Faulkner Published Jan. 10 2025, 4:15 p.m. ET

Lee Corso has been the face of ESPN’s College GameDay for more than 30 years. At 89 years old, he’s still a beloved figure in college football, known for his quick wit, bold predictions, and iconic mascot headgear picks. As Lee continues to grow older and takes more time off, fans are deeply concerned about how much longer he’ll be part of the show.

Concerns about Lee’s future hit a new high after the January 2024 broadcast before the Orange Bowl. A stumble during the show sparked fresh debate about his health and led to online chatter about whether it’s time for ESPN to help Lee step away. While some believe the moment was blown out of proportion, others see it as a sign that his time on College GameDay could be coming to an end. Keep reading to learn more about his recent stumble on-air and the latest update on Lee Corso’s health.



The latest update on Lee Corso’s health came after his January 2024 broadcast.

During the January 2024 broadcast of College GameDay, airing before the Orange Bowl between Penn State and Notre Dame, Lee embraced his role with his usual energy. He joined the fun by dressing as the Notre Dame Leprechaun and enthusiastically dancing on set.

While moving backward, Lee stumbled into a helmet prop he hadn’t noticed and was caught by another Leprechaun before he could fall. Though the stumble was clearly caused by the misplaced prop, social media posts and headlines spun the story into something else — proof that his health was declining.

One individual penned in a post on X (formerly Twitter), “Oh no: Lee Corso almost just fell on national TV. I'm not sure who thought it was wise for an 89-year-old to dance on the pregame show.” “I love the guy, but it might be time for ESPN to ease him into retirement,” A second X user posted before adding that Lee “faced challenges” during the broadcast.

Outlets like Sports Illustrated, however, are pushing back on this narrative by calling it “icky.” After recapping exactly what happened, the outlet points out that Lee was dancing confidently and moving perfectly fine. The outlet goes on to argue it is misleading and unfair that many are using his stumble to push the idea of his retirement.

Fans are divided on Lee’s future.

For years, fans have noticed Lee slowing down, struggling with speech, and missing more shows due to health concerns. These moments have sparked debates about whether ESPN should help Lee transition into retirement. Some fans feel it’s time for him to step away gracefully, while others believe he should stay as long as he’s able.

