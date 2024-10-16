Home > Television What Happened to Molly Qerim? Fans Worry as Host Continues to Be MIA on 'First Take' Molly has now missed 6 shows, and social media is beginning to flood with comments from fans who are worried that something is wrong. By Ivy Griffith Published Oct. 16 2024, 12:53 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @mollyqerim

In the world of sports talk shows, First Take may be one of the most beloved. Hosted by Stephen A. Smith and Molly Qerim, the show takes fans into the world of their favorite sports for breakdowns, predictions, and season updates.

Yet fans of First Take found themselves worried last week after Molly failed to show for her regular appearance. That worry escalated as Molly continued to be absent from scheduled appearances and no mention was made of where she went. So what happened to Molly Qerim? Here's what we know.

What happened to Molly Qerim?

Molly is one of ESPN's most beloved hosts. She has carved a place for herself out of a world that belongs mostly to men, and gives educated and experienced takes on a variety of sports. So her absence has most definitely been noticed, and fans are beginning to wonder where she is.

Molly has now missed six shows, and social media is beginning to flood with comments from fans who are worried that something is wrong. Unfortunately, not much is known about why Molly is missing. She first missed a scheduled appearance last week and has been absent from six consecutive shows since. And no one is really saying anything.

It's worth noting that this isn't the first time Molly has gone MIA, however. She briefly went missing from the show during the COVID pandemic while filming from her home. She eventually returned with no mention of her extended absence. She is likely dealing with a personal issue and will return as soon as possible. On social media, fans are offering well-wishes and expressing their concern, hoping all is well.

'First Take' breaks the sports world down into digestible bites.

First Take is one of the most popular morning sports talk shows, and it's also one of the most interesting. Up until the middle of last year, Molly played mediator as Stephen lobbed quips back and forth with former host Max Kellerman. Now, Stephen and Molly play host to a revolving door of guest hosts who often give hot takes and controversial predictions.

The show first aired in 2007, and has watched the rise and fall of free broadcast NFL, some of sports' biggest scandals, and teams that went from top of their game to bottom of the barrel.

Molly is known for her level-headed takes on teams and seasons, while Stephen is a little more fiery. Stephen works as an NBA analyst for ESPN outside of First Take, and is considered one of the most well-respected basketball journalists in the industry. Molly's specialty lies more along the lines of the NFL.