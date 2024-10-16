Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports WNBA Sensation Breanna Stewart Has Been Thriving in Both Her Career and Marriage WNBA superstar Breanna Stewart and her wife, Marta Xargay Casademont, have been married since July 2021. By Allison DeGrushe Published Oct. 16 2024, 10:21 a.m. ET Source: Instagram / @breannastewart30

If you haven't been keeping up with the WNBA, you're seriously missing out on another incredible season from Breanna Stewart! The two-time WNBA champion and MVP has been dominating the court in 2024, leading the New York Liberty to the top of the league.

Now, she’s on a mission to help the Liberty snag their first WNBA championship. Will they take home the trophy? Only time will tell! But for now, let's dive into Breanna's life off the court. For starters, is she married? Here's what we know about Stewie's love life.

Breanna Stewart has been happily married since 2021.

Sorry, everyone, but Breanna Stewart is officially off the market! She's married to Marta Xargay Casademont, a retired WNBA and EuroLeague Spanish professional basketball player.

These two lovebirds began their romance while playing together on Dynamo Kursk during the 2018-2019 season. Fast forward to May 2021, when Breanna popped the question at Papago Park in Phoenix. Just two months later, on July 6, the couple said "I do" in a private ceremony on the rooftop of Stewie's apartment building.

In August 2021, nearly 48 hours after Breanna won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics with Team USA, their first child, Ruby Mae Stewart Xargay, was born via surrogacy.

In May 2023, Breanna and Marta announced via Instagram that Marta was pregnant with their second child. Their second child, a son named Theo Joseph Stewart Xargay, was born in October 2023.

In October 2024, Breanna and Marta received threatening, homophobic emails.

On Oct. 15, 2024, the six-time WNBA All-Star revealed that she and her wife received threatening, anti-gay emails following the New York Liberty's loss to the Minnesota Lynx in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals. The messages were sent directly to Marta's account, which made the situation even more unsettling for the couple.

"[The threat was] something that she couldn't not see," Breanna said of Marta, per ESPN. "So the level of closeness was a little bit different. And I think that we just want to make sure, obviously, myself and Marta are OK, but our kids are the ones that are the safest."

She expressed concern about the invasion of privacy, stating, "[We want to make] sure that this isn't happening only just for a scare tactic. If it is, it still is highly inappropriate and unacceptable."

Breanna reported the incident to both the Liberty and the league, while Marta took it to the police. "I think that for Marta, especially, I think it was, it is, terrifying," Breanna noted, adding that with the spotlight of the Finals, it made sense to file a formal report. "We love that people are engaged in our sport, but not to the point where there's threats or harassment or homophobic comments being made. So we're just continuing to let the league know," she said.

Breanna said she typically doesn’t pay much attention to messages directed at her, as they usually go to her agency. However, once she learned about the threats from her wife, she felt compelled to speak out. "For me [to] just continue to use this platform to make sure that everyone knows that it's unacceptable to bring to our sport and really into the world," she said.

A WNBA spokesperson told The Associated Press, "We continue to emphasize that there is absolutely no room for hateful or threatening comments made about players, teams, or anyone affiliated with the WNBA. We're aware of the most recent matter and are working with league and team security as well as law enforcement on appropriate security measures."

Commissioner Cathy Engelbert addressed the rise in attacks players face on social media during her state-of-the-league address before Game 1, affirming that there is no place for "the hateful speech and threats directed at our players" and committing to work with the players' union to find solutions.