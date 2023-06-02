Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports New York Liberty PF Breanna Stewart Sports a Nasty Black Eye on the Court New York Liberty power forward Breanna Stewart is sporting a black eye on the court. What happened? Here's what we know about the injury. By Allison DeGrushe Jun. 2 2023, Published 4:43 p.m. ET Source: Twitter / @WNBAFansOnly

For those who haven't been following, the New York Liberty are a certified superteam. With star ballers like Courtney Vandersloot, Jonquel Jones, Sabrina Ionescu, and Breanna Stewart, this is the Big Apple's best chance at claiming its long-awaited first WNBA title in, well, ever.

Article continues below advertisement

The superteam is off to a phenomenal start, and it seems nothing will keep them from achieving their dreams — not even Breanna Stewart's nasty black eye. Speaking of, what happened to her eye? Stick around for all the details.

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Breanna Stewart's eye?

During the Liberty's game against the Connecticut Sun on Saturday, May 27, the power forward forced a turnover at half-court. As she grabbed the ball, Sun forward Alyssa Thomas smacked Breanna in the face. A foul was called, and as Breanna shot her free throws, a welt and bruising appeared around her left eye.

espnW tweeted about the incident, stating Alyssa Thomas "accidentally hit" Breanna — and fans weren't too happy about the "accidentally" part. One person said, "That was no accident. It was a sucker punch," while another claimed that Alyssa Thomas "never hits anyone accidentally."

Article continues below advertisement

A third called back to the start of the 2023 WNBA season when Alyssa Thomas "swung a closed fist into [2023 No. 1 overall draft pick Aliyah] Boston's face on the season opener. She was just swinging her arms of course, and it was pure coincidence that only one of her hands was in a fist at the time."

Article continues below advertisement

On May 31, 2023, ESPN sports telecaster Holly Rowe shared a brief video of Breanna showing off the shiner on her left eye. Although they were trying to get through an interview, the reporter said she kept getting distracted by the WNBA superstar's black eye.