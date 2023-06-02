Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports OU Softball Player Mackenzie Donihoo Left the Team — Here's Why Mackenzie Donihoo revealed that she left the softball team at the Oklahoma program. What happened and why did she leave? Here's what we know. By Sughnen Yongo Jun. 2 2023, Published 3:47 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@kenziee.nicole

When Mackenzie Donihoo announced that she was no longer on the University of Oklahoma's softball team, it sent major shockwaves through the softball world and the sports world in general. It almost felt like a plot twist from a reality TV show! Mackenzie's announcement stirred speculation and whispers about what must be happening behind the scenes at OU. What led to this surprising departure? Was there bad blood between Mackenzie and the team? Were there secret rivalries or juicy scandals?

Article continues below advertisement

In part of her post, Mackenzie wrote: “What a journey. Many of you have heard, and many of you have reached out, about the fact that I am no longer part of OU Softball. So much has been said, and I would love to be able to fully share my story to set the record straight. Someday I will. But that time is not now." Here's what we know about her departure.

Why did Mackenzie leave the OU softball team? She was a star player.

Source: Instagram/@kenziee.nicole

Article continues below advertisement

In the rest of the post, Mackenzie thanked her fans and teammates. “What’s important now is for me to express my sincere thanks … to my teammates, to the coaches, and to the fans who have believed in me throughout my career. You’ve supported this Oklahoma girl through the highs and lows, and I will forever be grateful. To the University of Oklahoma, thank you for the opportunity to earn a scholarship, pursue my education, and grow in every area of my life."

We have to give Mackenzie some credit for being bold enough to spill the tea on her own Instagram page and keeping her fans in the loop. Many sports fans were sad to see Mackenzie leave the Oklahoma program. We can't help but get a little antsy about the suspense and intrigue this news has brought. Drama, drama, drama! Who needs reality TV when we've got college sports? What is that saying? Curiosity kills the cat?

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Instagram/@kenziee.nicole

Mackenzie's jaw-dropping talent and performance during the 2021 national title run led the Sooners to snatch the glorious crown of the Women's College World Series champions, so what exactly happened?

Article continues below advertisement

Mackenzie's playing time decreased some over the years.

In 2021, Mackenzie was key in propelling her team to a national championship victory. However, the next season saw her taking on a smaller role. Hailing from Mustang, Okla., the outfielder started in only 18 out of the 31 games she participated in, finishing with a batting average of 0.250, a home run, and 14 RBI.

Article continues below advertisement

The situation reached a tipping point when Mackenzie was absent from the team's trip to Austin for Oklahoma's triumph over Texas. Coach Gasso later confirmed that she was away from the team. As Mackenzie's performance declined, Alyssa Brito's performance was impressive. So, Mackenzie's role on the team became more limited.

Where is Mackenzie now?