Penelope Disick Seems To Be Raised Differently Than Cousin North West and People Are Talking Penelope and North were born just one year apart. By Chrissy Bobic Published Aug. 27 2025, 2:38 p.m. ET Source: Instagram

The public magnifying glass might have once been on Kim Kardashian and her siblings, but now, that focus has shifted to include all of their kids. So when Kim's eldest child, North West, stepped out in public with her, and it was clear that she wasn't a little kid anymore, at 12, some fans and critics wondered about where Kourtney Kardashian-Barker's daughter, Penelope Disick, is now.

Penelope is a year older than North and she is Kourtney's second oldest child with ex Scott Disick. The photos of Kim with North, where North is wearing five-inch platform boots and a corset, have drawn criticisms. It has even caused some of the famous family's harshest critics to compare Penelope and North. So, where is Penelope now?

Source: Instagram/@kourtneykardash Kourtney Kardashian-Barker with her family on a private jet.

Penelope Disick is now a teenager.

Fans of Keeping Up With the Kardashians first met Penelope on the original series when she was born. Kourtney has managed to keep her kids' exposure on her family's shows to a minimum for the most part. Still, Penelope is featured plenty on social media, and she even has a TikTok account with Kourtney.

She turned 13 in July 2025, and to celebrate, Kourtney took the family on a trip to Europe. Well, maybe that wasn't the only reason for the trip, but Kourtney shared some photos from the trip on Instagram, including a video of Penelope blowing out her candle on a cake. In the caption, Kourtney wrote, "She inspires me to be a better person every day. I won't ever have the words for how much joy and love she brings to my life."

Penelope doesn't appear to have any public social media accounts of her own. But to be fair, older brother Mason Disick did not get his Instagram until April 2024. It's also possible that Penelope prefers some semblance of privacy, given the fact that her entire life has literally been in front of cameras.

Some have compared the parenting styles behind Penelope vs. North West.

It's no secret that Kim and Kourtney are very different people. Naturally, the way they parent is very different, and that isn't lost on people. In a Reddit thread comparing Penelope and North and their very different styles in hair and clothes, someone commented, "Kim and Kourtney are cut from the same cloth but are very different people. Scott and Kanye as well."

Kourtney has always shared her views on clean eating, not using microwaves for her children's food, and being pretty anti-sugar on KUWTK. On the other hand, Kim has always appeared more lax. Therefore, at least according to those who follow the family, Penelope and North are different, too.

One user in the Reddit thread pointed out, however, that "The bad thing is Kim allows North to be photographed." Penelope, though, is seen out less with her parents. In a way, that might make it harder for critics to share their thoughts on Penelope versus North, who is seen with Kim and often wearing clothes that might be something Kim would wear as an adult.