Is Cardi B Pregnant by Stefon Diggs? Fans Are Convinced She’s Hiding Another Baby Bump The "Outside" rapper and the NFL star have been dating since late 2024. By Elizabeth Randolph Updated Aug. 28 2025, 12:39 p.m. ET Source: Mega

2025 has been all about new beginnings for Cardi B. After filing for divorce from her husband, Offset, the previous July, Cardi entered a new relationship with New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs. The budding romance has kept her mind off her ex, but now, some fans are wondering if she skipped a few steps and went right into blended family planning.

Article continues below advertisement

Cardi's recent public appearances raised concerns that another baby Belcalis was on the way. Let's dive into the rapper's pregnancy rumors.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Cardi B can't escape the rumors she's pregnant by Stefon Diggs.

Cardi sparked pregnancy rumors following the promotion of her highly anticipated album, Am I The Drama? Fans said she appeared to be trying to hide a baby bump in the promotional videos. Cardi also couldn't beat the pregnancy allegations after photos and videos surfaced of her in court for a trial over the rapper's alleged violence toward a security guard named Emani Ellis.

During the trial, her luxury fashions were overshadowed by what once again appeared to be a baby bump. A video posted on TikTok of Cardi leaving court in a crisp white suit and dark, flowy hair while also showing an up-close view of her belly. Fans instantly accused the "Money" rapper of hiding her pregnancy in plain sight.

Article continues below advertisement

"Cardi always in court or pregnant," one TikTok fan said. "Omg she is very pregnant! Diggs definitely did that on purpose!" another exclaimed. "Y’all be on point," a third fan applauded Cardi's nosy fans. "Every time yall say she pregnant I believe it yall never miss when it comes to her."

Article continues below advertisement

Cardi B responded to the pregnancy rumors on social media.

While fans have already decided that Cardi is expanding her family, the Grammy winner herself hasn't confirmed she and Stefon are planning to welcome their first child together. She responded to the rumors several times on social media, including when she got a commenter together during an Instagram Live on August 21 after the viewer speculated that she’s pregnant because she was out of breath, stating she looked "30 weeks pregnant."

Article continues below advertisement

"Look, 30 weeks pregnant?' No, you stupid b---h,” Cardi scolded the fan. “I’m just f---ing out of breath ’cause I have asthma… Stop f---ing being f---ing funny in this b--ch before you get motherf---ing blocked, b---h. Stupid a--comment, don’t put that s--t on me, b---h.”

Cardi B responding to someone on live saying she’s 30 weeks pregnant. 😭 pic.twitter.com/ozbkdW3AAF — Fan Account | #BLM 🫵🏾 (@BardiUpdatess) August 15, 2025

Article continues below advertisement

The rapper's denial on Instagram Live came after she also cryptically responded to the pregnancy rumors on X (formerly Twitter). In the post, she posted a gif of Tokyo Toni and added a simple question, "But AM I?…”