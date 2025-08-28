Miami Dolphins Star Tyreek Hill Had More Kids Than Touchdowns in 2024 "Nick Cannon of the NFL." By Niko Mann Published Aug. 28 2025, 3:00 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @cheetah

If you are curious about how many children Tyreek Hill had in the year 2024, you are not alone, and the number may surprise you. The Miami Dolphins wide receiver welcomed his daughter, Capri, with his wife, Keeta Vaccaro, in November 2024.

However, Tyreek also welcomed several more children in 2024, which probably explains why he and Keeta are estranged in 2025. According to People, the NFL star joked about needing to rent a U-Haul to take all of his children anywhere during an episode of Million Dollaz Worth of Game.



How many kids did Tyreek Hill have in 2024?

Tyreek has yet to confirm how many children he has altogether, but he officially has seven children, and could have up to 12 kids, according to the Daily Mail. The NFL star reportedly had at least five children in 2024 alone — all with different women. In addition to his daughter with his estranged wife, Keeta, he also has three children with his ex-fiancée, Crystal Espinal — Zen and twins Nakeem and Nyla.

During an April 2024 episode of Million Dollaz Worth of Game, the wide receiver said that he had multiple children. "I grew up in the South, man. You see, you see what it is, man," he said. "You see my boys running around here, you feel me? It don't matter how many kids I have. Like, a lot of people won't be able to say 'Tyreek don't take care of kids.' though, you feel me?"

NEWS: #Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill appears to have confirmed that he has TEN CHILDREN in a recent interview.



Hill is 30-years-old and had 4 children in the past year, @MailOnline reports. pic.twitter.com/Kept9zs5NQ — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) April 25, 2024

While it's not confirmed how many children Tyreek has, a paternity suit filed in Florida revealed that he is the father of another daughter who was reportedly born in 2024. Another paternity suit filed by Brittany Lackner in 2024 confirmed that he was the father of her child, Corazon Hill. Another woman, Camille Valmon, revealed in 2024 that Treek fathered her child, Tyreek Hill Jr.

Tyreek said that all of his children love to go see him play football, but it sometimes distracts him from the game. "All my kids love coming to the games," he said. "Sometimes, it be so hard for me to mentally lock in, 'cause I got daughters, too. They want to be daddy's girl, and they want to be held and stuff like that, so sometimes it's tough."

Fans on X joked that he had enough children for a football team. "He’s putting a whole offense together," wrote one. Another fan compared him to Wild 'n Out's Nick Cannon, who has welcomed 12 children since 2011. "Nick Cannon of the NFL," they wrote, prompting another X user to reply, "Man said 'Nick Cannon ain’t got nothin on me.'"