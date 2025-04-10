Tyreek Hill's Wife Filed for Divorce Days After Police Were Called to His House Tyreek Hill seems to be headed for divorce from his wife Keeta. By Joseph Allen Published April 10 2025, 10:44 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Few players have had the kind of legendary career in the NFL that Tyreek Hill has put together. The wide receiver is famous for his speed, but he has not had the same kind of smooth success off the field.

According to reporting from TMZ, Tyreek is on his way to divorce following a domestic disturbance at his home in Miami. Following the news that Tyreek was getting divorced, many wanted to know more about his marriage. Here's what we know:

Is Tyreek Hill married?

Tyreek has been married to his wife, Keeta Hill, since November of 2023. Following TMZ's reporting, though, it seems that Keeta filed for divorce from Tyreek just one day after police responded to an alleged "assault in progress" at their home in Florida. Tyreek reportedly lives with Keeta, their young daughter, and his mother-in-law in the home.

TMZ was citing an incident report from the Sunny Isles Beach Police Department, which explained that Tyreek was coming home from training when he started a conversation with his wife about their couples therapy sessions. When Keeta suggested that the sessions weren't working, Tyreek reportedly became "irritated." Keeta's mother, Alesia Vaccaro, was apparently the one who called police after she saw Tyreek throw a laptop on the ground and walk with their daughter over to the balcony.

"I have the same rights as a father as her as a mother, and I can take my baby whenever I want," Tyreek said in the report. Alessia further claimed that Tyreek and her daughter argue often, claiming that he is "aggressive" and "has anger issues." Both parties agreed that the argument never became physical, and Keeta's attorney, Evan R. Marks, said, "Family matters are personal and [we will] respect the parties' privacy as it plays out."

Tyreek Hill when he finds out which one of his 15 kids set the house on fire pic.twitter.com/sm6fQSSVAQ — GhettoGronk (@TheGhettoGronk) January 5, 2024 Source: Twitter/@TheGhettoGronk

Does Tyreek Hill have any kids?

Tyreek only has one daughter with Keeta, named Capri, but he has fathered other children from other relationships. He has three children with his ex-fiancée Crystal Espinal: a son named Zev and twins. Those are the four children that have been confirmed to be Tyreek's, but he has also faced paternity suits from a number of other previous relationships.

At one time, Tyreek joked that you would need a U-Haul to transport all of his kids, but he has never publicly said how many children he has. Tyreek is not the only one who has made jokes about Tyreek's penchant for fatherhood over the course of his career, though. It's well-known that he has fathered a number of children, even if we don't know exactly how many he has.