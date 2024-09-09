Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Tyreek Hill Is One of the Highest Paid NFL Receivers, but What's His Net Worth? Tyreek Hill's net worth is coming largely from his NFL salary. By Joseph Allen Published Sept. 9 2024, 11:30 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@cheetah

Thanks to his incredible speed and escapability, Tyreek Hill has been a star wide receiver in the NFL for years. Prior to the first game of the 2024 season, Tyreek also made headlines after he was detained by police prior to the game. Tyreek's profile has only continued to rise, though, and now, many want to know what his net worth is.

Article continues below advertisement

Although Tyreek is no longer the highest-paid receiver in the NFL, he remains one of the most well-paid athletes in the sport. Here's how his substantial salary has translated into a sizable net worth.

Source: Instagram/@cheetah

Article continues below advertisement

What is Tyreek Hill's net worth?

Tyreek Hill's net worth is estimated to be roughly $40 million thanks in large part to the deal he signed with the Miami Dolphins in March of 2022 for $120 million over four years, which made him the highest-paid wide receiver in football at the time. Tyreek then restructured his deal prior to the 2024 season, and his new contract is worth $90 million over the next three years, shifting some money forward, and creating $54 million in guaranteed money.

Tyreek Hill NFL wide receiver Net worth: $40 Million Tyreek Hill is a wide receiver in the NFL who has played for the Kansas City Chiefs and the Miami Dolphins. He won a Super Bowl in 2019, and was made the highest-paid receiver in professional football in 2022. He has earned the nickname "Cheetah" for his incredible speed. Birthdate: March 1, 1994 Birthplace: Douglas, Ga. Birth Name: Tyreek Hill Father: Derrick Shaw Mother: Anesha Sanchez

Article continues below advertisement

The contract also included a $7 million signing bonus and another $15 million bonus for next season. Essentially, Tyreek extended his deal, ensuring that he'll continue to be paid well by the team for at least the next several seasons. As a result, it seems like Tyreek's net worth will only continue to grow over the next few years, especially if he keeps producing the way he did in the first week of the 2024 season.

Article continues below advertisement

Tyreek might already be a Hall of Famer.

Although he is not done with his NFL career yet, Tyreek has already proven himself to be one of the great wide receivers in the history of the league. After winning a Super Bowl with the Chiefs in 2019 and playing in another the following year, Tyreek continued to break records after signing with the Dolphins, and had 1,799 receiving yards through 16 games in 2023.

Although he was already proving to be an incredible talent in Kansas City, it wasn't until Tyreek went to the Dolphins that it became clear just how gifted he is as a receiver. Even if he never wins another Super Bowl, it's possible that Tyreek's career in the NFL could put him in the Hall of Fame.