Miami-Dade Police Release Bodycam Footage of Tyreek Hill's Encounter With Cops

Ahead of the Miami Dolphins' win against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Sept. 8, Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill was stopped following a traffic violation as he was driving into the Hard Rock Stadium. It escalated to the point where cops forced the NFL star to the ground, with one of the cops putting his knee on Tyreek's back. The incident drew public outcry, as a video of the incident began circulating that had many condemning the police's use of that kind of force against the football player.

Tyreek's teammate Calais Campbell, who was near the scene and came over to see what was happening, ended up getting handcuffed too. After the game, Tyreek said he was "still trying to put it all together" in terms of what exactly happened. Miami-Dade police launched an investigation, which led to one officer being placed on administrative leave.

Bodycam footage shows Tyreek Hill's encounter with police.

On Monday, Sept. 9, Miami-Dade police released bodycam footage from the incident. The footage shows one of the cops going up to Tyreek's car and knocking on his driver's-side window. As Tyreek rolls his window down and hands over his ID, he says, "Hey, don't knock on my window like that." He repeats this several times again as the exchange progresses. Meanwhile, the cop attempts to ask him questions like why his window was rolled up and why he didn't have a seatbelt on.

At one point, Tyreek rolls his window back up, saying he's going to be late and asking the cops to give him his ticket. The cop knocks on the window again and tells him to keep his window down, which Tyreek pulls down partway, before ordering Tyreek step out of the car.

After that, things escalate to the point where cops are aggressively pulling Tyreek out of the car and pushing him onto the pavement to handcuff him. At one point, as the cop has his knee in Tyreek's back, he says, "When we tell you to do something, you do it, you understand? You understand? Not what you want, what we tell you. You're a little f--king confused."

At another point, when Tyreek is forcefully pushed down to sit on the sidewalk, he tells them multiple times that he "just had surgery on my knee." The cop then says something about whether Tyreek had "surgery on your ears when we told you to put the window down."

The video has drawn outrage across social media. "The cop asking for the license needs to chill. He’s not professional at all. He needs anger management class," wrote one YouTuber commenter. "The cop escalated the situation. He made matters worse and he overreacted," wrote another.

"Forty-three seconds from the time he first knocked on his window until he first ordered him out of the car. Fifty-three seconds from the time he first knocked on his window until he was physically pulling him from the car. If that is not a cop on an insane power trip I do not know what is," another person wrote.