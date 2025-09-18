Distractify
What Happened to Connor Shaw? The Former Gamecock QB’s Collapse Explained

SC Gamecock's winningest quarterback collapsed and had to be admitted to the ICU.

Published Sept. 18 2025, 10:32 a.m. ET

What Happened to Connor Shaw? Former QB Collapses at 33
Connor Shaw built his reputation as South Carolina Gamecocks’ winningest quarterback, a player known for toughness, leadership, and the ability to deliver under pressure. Fans followed his career from college glory to a short stint in the NFL and eventually back home to roles in coaching and player development.

At 33, Connor found himself back on the sidelines for a different reason: coaching his young son’s football team. But after reports that he collapsed during a game on Sept. 17, 2025, the focus quickly shifted to his health.

So what happened to Connor Shaw, and what do we know about his condition?

Connor Shaw at a Gamecock Football Game
What happened to Connor Shaw? Why did he collapse?

The short answer is we don't exactly know.

According to Greenville News, he collapsed while helping coach his 9-year-old son’s football team in Greenville, S.C. Emergency responders arrived quickly, and he was taken by ambulance to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital for evaluation.

Witnesses said the incident was sudden, and his condition prompted immediate concern from those at the field.

The State reported Connor was in the medical ICU the following morning, but updates were limited. An eyewitness told them CPR was performed at the scene. Details about what caused the collapse have not been released. While it remains unclear what led to the incident, social media reports say he fell or passed out. He was taken off the field by ambulance.

Multiple social media comments mention he had to be revived, but no one knew for sure.

Facebook user Brandt Pierce posted, "Gamecock nation, say a prayer/send good vibes for Connor Shaw. He collapsed at his son's football practice and was transported to the hospital. Some reports said he had to be revived, but I don't know for certain."

Lady Gamecock on X posted a screenshot of a Facebook post from an alleged eyewitness who said "Yes. I was there. We played right after him. Spoke to the fire and EMTs afterwards, and he was responsive when they got him into the ambulance."

Connor's career left a lasting impact on Gamecock football and its fans.

From 2010 to 2013, Connor earned the distinction of being the winningest quarterback in South Carolina history. He led the Gamecocks to three consecutive 11-win seasons under coach Steve Spurrier and became known for his clutch performances, including a perfect record at home in his senior year. His final tally included more than 6,000 passing yards and 56 touchdowns. He was inducted into the Gamecock Hall of Fame in 2021.

After leaving the field, Connor stayed tied to the program that defined his playing career. He returned to South Carolina in roles ranging from interim quarterbacks coach to director of player development. His presence offered both guidance to athletes and a symbol of continuity for the program.

This history of resilience and dedication suggests he will approach recovery with the same determination that defined his playing days.

For Gamecock fans, Connor represents more than wins and statistics. His journey from record-setting quarterback to mentor and father reflects a life built around leadership and commitment. Whatever comes next, his legacy is already secure, and his health will likely remain the priority moving forward.

