Bo Nix Left Auburn After Two Unsuccessful Seasons in a Row With the Team

By Joseph Allen Published Aug. 19 2024, 12:18 p.m. ET

In a quarterback-heavy draft class, Bo Nix was one name that some were excited about. Bo was drafted by the Denver Broncos, and now, fans of the team will have to see whether the promise he showed in college can translate on an even bigger stage.

Bo played the majority of his college career at Auburn, but actually transferred to Oregon after three years with the team. Now, many want to know why Bo left Auburn, and what he said about his decision to transfer at the time.

Why did Bo Nix leave Auburn?

Bo joined Auburn in 2019 as a five-star recruit and was a starter for the team as a true freshman. He led the team to a 9-4 record and a victory over Alabama in the Iron Bowl and was then named the SEC Freshman of the Year. After that promising debut, though, Bo struggled with the team during the following two seasons after offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kenny Dillingham left for Florida State.

The team's coach was eventually fired, and Bo announced that he would be moving through the transfer portal to finish his college career at Oregon. "Being a graduate transfer really set my career up for success," he said at the time. "And I was able to choose a place like Oregon and go and be a fit to them and be that extra piece that they were needing for their puzzle. Being a quarterback, not only at Auburn but at Oregon, is a valuable thing.”

At the time, analysts suggested that the move was the right call for Bo, who was playing in a system at Auburn that didn't really suit his strengths as a quarterback. As it turns out, that call was the right one. Bo stood out much more at Oregon than he ever had at Auburn, and his draft capital rose immensely as a result. When asked why he had chosen Oregon after spending most of his career in the SEC, he said it just felt like the right choice.

“Why not Oregon?” he said. “That's what I told a lot of people. [Oregon] always has great talent. Always well-coached in a good conference. Each and every year they're always a team that can be in the College Football Playoff, and so that was intriguing." Now, Bo is going to see if he can find the right fit for his talents in the NFL.

Bo Nix looks likely to be the starter in Denver.

After a promising performance in the pre-season, Bo looks like he will be the week 1 starter for Denver this season. Bo was drafted 12th overall by the Broncos, and while he hasn't had the best rookie quarterback preseason (that goes to Caleb Williams), he's proving that the team can put their faith in him.