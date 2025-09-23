The Daughter of Ole Miss Head Coach Lane Kiffin Is Dating a Well-Known Rival, and Sports Fans Have Thoughts Landry Kiffin, Lane’s daughter, dating LSU’s Whit Weeks is spreading rapidly. Let’s dig into the details. By Danielle Jennings Published Sept. 23 2025, 12:43 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Sports fans can be just as passionate about the action going on during the game as they are about what goes on outside of it, as it relates to the players. Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin is making headlines not for his team, but because of news involving his daughter’s dating life.

Article continues below advertisement

College football fans are widely aware of the long-standing rivalry between Ole Miss and LSU — which is why the news of Landry Kiffin, Lane’s daughter, dating LSU’s Whit Weeks is spreading rapidly. Let’s dig into the details.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

The daughter of Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin is dating rival player Whit Weeks.

On Monday, Sept. 22, Landry Kiffin and Whit Weeks went Instagram official as Landry posted a photo of the two smiling and cuddled up, confirming their relationship, according to the New York Post. Landry, who is a sophomore student at Ole Miss, initially referred to the LSU junior linebacker as her boyfriend in a “Get Ready With Me” video earlier this month alongside Whit’s younger sister, Kate Weeks, per the outlet.

In response to the news spreading on social media, Lane provided a simple yet light-hearted response, replying to a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, with “Take the over.” He followed that up with a post of his own, sharing a family photo of Landry as a baby with the caption, “Will be rooting for the Rebs!!!”

Article continues below advertisement

Prior to dating Whit, Landry was in a relationship with quarterback Walker Howard, who transferred from LSU to Ole Miss in 2023, according to Pro Football Network. The two are said to have dated until 2024 when cheating allegations circulated regarding Walker — with many speculating that the messy breakup with Landry led to Walker ultimately leaving Ole Miss, per the outlet.

Article continues below advertisement

The dating news prompted some on social media to offer their takes on the sports rivals.

“Announcing you are banging their coach‘s daughter right before a rivalry game is a power move,” one Reddit user wrote. “Tip of the hat to fellow Tigers.” “Don't worry, Lane. We have a bunch of Weeks ready to screw you over on Saturday!,” another added. “I’m sure everybody’s gonna be respectful and normal about this,” a third user surmised.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Outside of the football field, some may know Whit from his appearance on Netflix.

He was featured in the 2025 docuseries Any Given Saturday, released by the popular streaming service, which documents the behind-the-scenes drama of the 2024 SEC season. In addition to LSU, other teams highlighted in the docuseries include: Florida Gators, Tennessee Volunteers, South Carolina Gamecocks, Texas A&M Aggies, Auburn Tigers, and the Kentucky Wildcats.

Source: Mega