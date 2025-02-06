The Tragedy That Derailed Greg Brooks’s Potential NFL Career and Why He’s Suing LSU "Now, people cannot understand me." By Jennifer Farrington Published Feb. 5 2025, 9:32 p.m. ET Source: ABC

Former Louisiana State University (LSU) football player Greg Brooks Jr. went from being an NFL prospect to needing to relearn how to read, write, and even eat in 2023 after receiving a life-threatening diagnosis no one ever wants to hear. That year, he began experiencing dizziness, headaches, and nausea, though he claims it took weeks before his concerns were addressed by his coaches and athletic trainers

And even then, Greg was pushed to continue practicing until he could no longer go on and eventually had to undergo emergency surgery. Here's what happened to Greg Brooks and why he filed a lawsuit in 2024 against the LSU football program.

What happened to former LSU football player Greg Brooks Jr.?

Greg Brooks learned he had a brain tumor after weeks of experiencing headaches, nausea, and dizziness, symptoms that began in August 2023. By September, just a month later, he had to undergo emergency surgery to remove the tumor, which turned out to be cancerous, according to a lawsuit he filed against LSU in 2024.

While playing as a starting safety for the LSU football team, Greg claims he vomited and even passed out in front of his coaches and athletic trainers. However, his symptoms were dismissed as vertigo, and he was cleared to continue playing. It wasn't until 39 days of complaining about daily symptoms that the team had him consult a neurologist, who then discovered the brain tumor. It’s a terrifying diagnosis, especially when you think your condition is something as minor as vertigo.

Greg and his father spoke with Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan, who, like them, understands the pain of having a child diagnosed with brain cancer — his daughter Isabella Strahan was diagnosed in 2023.

Greg’s father recalled the shock of receiving the call: "The one call I received was, 'I need you to get here... Your son is having emergency surgery tomorrow morning.'" When Michael asked if he was ever concerned about who was making the decisions for his son’s care, Greg’s father said, "He’s at LSU, one of the best colleges in the USA. I would have never thought his best interest wouldn't have been at heart... No." Trusting the school, Greg didn’t seek a second opinion, believing surgery was the only option.

Unfortunately, the surgery seemed to make things worse, leaving Greg with "multiple strokes" and "severe and permanent injuries." Greg shared with GMA with slurred and stuttered speech that when he came out of surgery, "I thought it was fake. Like, I was in disbelief."

He described it as "a nightmare that I couldn't wake up from." He went through radiation and chemotherapy after surgery and is now cancer-free, but his recovery journey is far from over. Now, Greg is speaking out about his heartbreaking experience to encourage young athletes: "If something is hurting, tell them."

Greg Brooks Jr. is suing LSU, claiming the surgery he underwent left him disabled.

Greg filed a lawsuit against LSU and its Championship Health Partner, Our Lady of the Lake, in 2024, claiming the surgery left him with "severe and permanent injuries" that have caused significant limitations in his life. In the lawsuit, which was shared by GMA, he also alleged that the surgeon "was not qualified to perform this particular surgery."