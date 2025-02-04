Cooper Kupp Will Need to Move His Wife and Three Kids After Major NFL Trade "God, it has been such an unbelievable chapter in our life that I am so grateful for." By Ivy Griffith Published Feb. 4 2025, 3:22 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @annamariekupp

The 2025 landscape for the NFL promises to be one of major shake-ups. Not only did the Browns lose their star defensive end Myles Garrett, but another eight-year star player announced in February 2025 that he was being traded from his home team: Cooper Kupp.

After eight seasons as a competitive receiver with the Los Angeles Rams, Cooper is headed somewhere else. This means that he will be moving his family, including his wife and three kids. Here's what we know about his wife Anna and their three kids.

This is what we know about Cooper Kupp's wife.

Cooper played for the Los Angeles Rams for eight seasons. When his trade from the Los Angeles-based team was announced, his wife Anna posted about the news on social media. A "sobbing" Anna wrote, "I’m so thankful to have had Cooper by my side, we have grown to love this big beautiful city, to love the people, the food, the mountains, the beaches... We had our babies here, met our best friends here, grew up together here. God, it has been such an unbelievable chapter in our life that I am so grateful for."

Anna and Cooper met in high school and tied the knot in 2015. They have three children together and have made Los Angeles their home as they started their family and settled into what they hoped would be a long-term destination. When the trade was announced, Anna shared that she was "anxious and excited" about uprooting the family from their LA homes and moving into the unknown.

Anna is a co-founder of Dodo Coffee Company and spends a lot of her time on social media proudly sharing her husband's accomplishments and her children.

Cooper and Anna share three kids.

As we mentioned before, Cooper and Anna have three kids, although you won't find the youngest on social media, and even the older two are limited in how much their parents share of them online.

Their three kids are all boys: Cooper, Cypress, and Solas. On Anna's Instagram, some of the limited pictures and videos she has shared of them include their older two boys donning a Kupp jersey and learning the football basics with their famous dad. No word yet on whether baby Solas, born in 2023, has the same interest in his dad's career.

When they're not living in Los Angeles, Cooper, Anna, and the three boys live in Wilsonville, Ore., for the off-season. With so many questions about what the future holds for the Kupp family, there will likely be a huge period of adjustment following the Rams' trade.