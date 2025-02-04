Former Rams Wide Receiver Cooper Kupp Has a Pretty Impressive Net Worth Cooper Kupp's net worth is reflective of his star power as a receiver. By Joseph Allen Published Feb. 4 2025, 10:45 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@cooperkupp

Cooper Kupp was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in 2017, but it seems his time in the city is over. News broke in February of 2025 that the Rams are planning to trade Kupp, which has led many to look back at his time with the Rams, which includes a Super Bowl MVP.

Article continues below advertisement

Among the things fans want to know about Cooper is what his net worth is after his time with the Rams. Here's what we know.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

What is Cooper Kupp's net worth?

Cooper Kupp has an estimated net worth of $18 million that stems largely from his impressive NFL salary, and from some endorsement deals as well. Cooper became a breakout wide receiver for the Rams in spite of being a mid-round draft pick, and became a key piece to the team's 2021 Super Bowl victory. More recently, though, he's dealt with injuries that have kept him from being the threat he was early in his career.

Cooper Kupp NFL Wide Receiver Net worth: $18 Million Cooper Kupp is an NFL wide receiver who has played in the league for almost a decade. He was drafted in 2017 with the 69th pick by the Los Angeles Rams, and became a key piece of the team that went on to win the Super Bowl. Cooper was named MVP of the game, but has since dealt with injuries that have kept him from being a league-leading receiver. Birthdate: June 15, 1993 Birthplace: Yakima, Wash. Birth Name: Cooper Douglas Kupp Father: Craig Kupp

Article continues below advertisement

Cooper is part of an NFL dynasty.

Cooper's immense talent on the field probably shouldn't be a surprise given his lineage. His grandfather Jake Kupp was an offensive lineman in the NFL, and his father Craig Kupp was a quarterback. Craig did not have a long career in the NFL, but Cooper is one of just a few third-generation players in the league. Of the three, Cooper has had the most impressive career to date, although it's unclear how much longer he'll be in the league.

I was informed that the team will be seeking a trade immediately and will be working with me and my family to find the right place to continue competing for championships. I don’t agree with the decision and always believed it was going to begin and end in LA.



Still, if there’s… pic.twitter.com/XWmbGVscGy — Cooper Kupp (@CooperKupp) February 4, 2025 Source: Twitter/@CooperKupp

Article continues below advertisement

What is Cooper Kupp's salary?

Although his time with the Rams has lasted almost a decade, Cooper announced in a post on Twitter that he now knows that the team is plan is to trade him during the 2025 offseason. Cooper's salary makes him a well-paid wide receiver, but doesn't compete with some of the biggest contracts in the league. In 2024, he had a guaranteed salary of $20 million based on a base salary of $15 million as well as a couple of bonuses.