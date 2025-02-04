Former Rams Wide Receiver Cooper Kupp Has a Pretty Impressive Net Worth
Cooper Kupp's net worth is reflective of his star power as a receiver.
Cooper Kupp was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in 2017, but it seems his time in the city is over. News broke in February of 2025 that the Rams are planning to trade Kupp, which has led many to look back at his time with the Rams, which includes a Super Bowl MVP.
Among the things fans want to know about Cooper is what his net worth is after his time with the Rams. Here's what we know.
What is Cooper Kupp's net worth?
Cooper Kupp has an estimated net worth of $18 million that stems largely from his impressive NFL salary, and from some endorsement deals as well.
Cooper became a breakout wide receiver for the Rams in spite of being a mid-round draft pick, and became a key piece to the team's 2021 Super Bowl victory. More recently, though, he's dealt with injuries that have kept him from being the threat he was early in his career.
Cooper Kupp
NFL Wide Receiver
Net worth: $18 Million
Cooper Kupp is an NFL wide receiver who has played in the league for almost a decade. He was drafted in 2017 with the 69th pick by the Los Angeles Rams, and became a key piece of the team that went on to win the Super Bowl. Cooper was named MVP of the game, but has since dealt with injuries that have kept him from being a league-leading receiver.
Birthdate: June 15, 1993
Birthplace: Yakima, Wash.
Birth Name: Cooper Douglas Kupp
Father: Craig Kupp
Cooper is part of an NFL dynasty.
Cooper's immense talent on the field probably shouldn't be a surprise given his lineage. His grandfather Jake Kupp was an offensive lineman in the NFL, and his father Craig Kupp was a quarterback. Craig did not have a long career in the NFL, but Cooper is one of just a few third-generation players in the league.
Of the three, Cooper has had the most impressive career to date, although it's unclear how much longer he'll be in the league.
What is Cooper Kupp's salary?
Although his time with the Rams has lasted almost a decade, Cooper announced in a post on Twitter that he now knows that the team is plan is to trade him during the 2025 offseason. Cooper's salary makes him a well-paid wide receiver, but doesn't compete with some of the biggest contracts in the league. In 2024, he had a guaranteed salary of $20 million based on a base salary of $15 million as well as a couple of bonuses.
Because the team is trading him before his contract is up, Cooper will be making more money from the Rams in seasons ahead, even as he's playing for another team. In spite of the cap hit that the Rams will be taking for trading Cooper, they clearly think it's the best move for the team, as Cooper has not been nearly as productive in recent years as he was during his first few seasons with the team.