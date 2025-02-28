LSU Freshman Dillon Reidenauer Dies at 18 — Inside Her Tragic On-Campus Car Crash Dillon Reidenauer, a Louisiana native, was a beloved member of LSU's Track & Field family. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Feb. 28 2025, 10:02 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@dillon.reidenauer

Louisiana State University, also known as LSU, is mourning the loss of one of its student athletes, Dillon Reidenauer. Dillon was a freshman and pole vaulter at the university.

Dillon died on Wednesday, Feb. 26, at just 18 years old. As news of her death began to surface, many wondered what happened that ended her life so soon. Here's what to know.

LSU student Dillon Reidenhauer died in a fatal car crash in February 2025.

Dillon died as a result of a car accident that occurred on LSU's campus near Tiger Stadium. WBRZ reported the "fiery wreck" happened when a motorcyclist named Bodhi Linton T-boned the car she was in. Both vehicles erupted at the scene, leaving Dillon and Bodhi dead. The motorcyclist's death came months after his mother, Juanita, died in a motorcycle crash in Louisiana in May 2024.

Born and raised in Alberta Springs, La., Dillon was a notable pole vaulter at her alma mater, Fontainebleau High School, before being accepted into her dream school, LSU. Upon her death, the school released a statement sharing how beloved she was during her time there.

"We are devastated by the tragic passing of Dillon Reidenauer, who was taken from us much too soon,” LSU track and field coach Dennis Shaver said on the school's website. “Everyone in our LSU Track & Field family is keeping Dillon’s loved ones in our thoughts and prayers, as well as those of the other individual lost in the incident."