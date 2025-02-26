Who Is Mary Kate Cornett and What’s Behind the "Ole Miss" Drama? "The way the girl texts almost makes the story more credible." By Jennifer Farrington Published Feb. 26 2025, 10:44 a.m. ET Source: Wikipedia; X/@DuragRebel

Social media has its perks, but it can also do serious damage — like turning someone’s personal business into worldwide gossip within hours. All it takes is one person sharing something they probably should’ve kept to themselves. It’s like overhearing a group of friends gossiping over lunch about someone behind their back and blasting it all over the internet. That seems to be the case with Mary Kate Cornett. Dubbed "Ole Miss" online, she’s reportedly a student at the University of Mississippi.

"Ole Miss" is directly tied to the University of Mississippi as it dates back to 1896 when it was chosen as a yearbook title — and it stuck, per the university's website. Mary Kate, if that’s even her real name, is being accused of sleeping with her boyfriend’s father, and the drama is spreading fast. Alleged receipts are circulating, and let’s just say ... it’s pretty messy. Here’s why Mary Kate is trending online and what all the drama is about.

Here's what we know about Mary Kate Cornett, aka "Ole Miss," and the drama her name is stirring up online.

The Mary Kate Cornett drama seems to have started with a screenshot of a Snapchat message shared by X (formerly Twitter) user @MAGAgeddon. The message claims Mary Kate slept with her boyfriend Evan's father and accuses the father of cheating on Evan's mother multiple times.

According to the screenshot, things reportedly unfolded over a school break. "Mary Kate went home early from school cause I guess she like finished her exams early and went to go watch Evan's little sister in her basketball game and went with the dad," the message explains. It then alleges they "dropped the sister off at home like after the basketball game and they went to like dinner and drinks and was like buying her drinks and stuff and then they like got with each other there or something."

@MAGAgeddon also shared a LinkedIn screenshot of a man named Erik Solis, believed to be Evan’s father. His profile states he works as a private banker at Comerica Bank in Houston, Texas. Both his LinkedIn account and an Instagram profile believed to belong to Mary Kate have since been taken down.

Mary Kate Cornett Goes Viral for Allegedly Sleeping with Boyfriend’s Dad— And He Still Stayed with Her! pic.twitter.com/lMsHnCcv4a — MAGAgeddon (@MAGAgeddon) February 26, 2025

Evan allegedly found out Mary Kate Cornett cheated on him with his father.

Not only is Mary Kate's alleged business being blasted all over the internet (it looks like someone really doesn’t like her!), but the Snapchat message even says Evan found out about his girlfriend sleeping with his father. The message reads, "I don't know how Evan the boyfriend found out, but I know he did. And then he was like upset about it. And then like Mary K like told him she'll never do it again cause she's such a f--king like liar."

At the end of the message, it goes on to reveal that Evan’s father allegedly cheated on his wife "like multiple times," but "she's not getting divorced fully because of Mary K." To be clear, none of the parties involved have come forward with a comment or clarification, so for now, this is all mere speculation.

However, the screenshots shared above from X user @HenryThumb, which haven't been confirmed as credible information, suggest Evan's father tried to force himself onto Mary Kate, rather than her willingly having an intimate moment with him, though she managed to get away.

A Mary Kate Cornett meme coin has evolved from the drama.

To make matters worse, the alleged story involving Mary Kate Cornett and her boyfriend’s father has led to the creation of a meme coin (MKC, based on her initials). X user @DuragRebel shared how the coin was performing, which also included more details about the developing story.

